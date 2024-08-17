iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jaihind Projects Ltd Share Price

2.4
(-4.00%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:15:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jaihind Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

2.5

Prev. Close

2.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.33

Day's High

2.5

Day's Low

2.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

193.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.34

P/E

0.13

EPS

23.36

Divi. Yield

0

Jaihind Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jaihind Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jaihind Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.49%

Non-Promoter- 54.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jaihind Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

4

4

9.76

9.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

178.63

155.83

135.52

-356.45

Net Worth

182.63

159.83

145.28

-346.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

43.74

61.04

119.78

277.61

yoy growth (%)

-28.33

-49.03

-56.85

-7.7

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.56

-2.16

-53.8

As % of sales

0.57

0.92

1.8

19.38

Employee costs

-2.47

-1.7

-3.13

-7.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-299.45

-7.76

-30.1

-27.21

Depreciation

-12.05

-12.23

-13.7

-16.79

Tax paid

0

0

0

9.29

Working capital

-209.22

2.25

26.45

4.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.33

-49.03

-56.85

-7.7

Op profit growth

-4,786.48

-151.97

-226.69

-71.02

EBIT growth

9,401.64

-86.54

-375.6

-65.5

Net profit growth

3,756.85

-74.2

67.95

-18.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

61.09

120.1

288.27

323.14

340.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.09

120.1

288.27

323.14

340.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

9.16

3.44

3.43

Other Income

3.02

2.27

3.8

5.65

3.75

View Annually Results

Jaihind Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jaihind Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Akhilesh Negi

Whole-time Director

Chetan Tolani

Independent Director

Neeta Tharani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaihind Projects Ltd

Summary

Jaihind Projects Limited (JPL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in laying of pipelines for supply of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil and gas, crude oil, all other activities and corrosion coating, and doing job as contractor. JPL provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which focuses on the hydrocarbons, water and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides EPC services ranging from oil and gas, which includes onshore and near-shore/marshy pipelines, tankages and terminals, horizontal directional drilling, micro tunneling/boring, and onshore and offshore fabrication; process; which includes refineries; civil infrastructure, which includes water supply and sewerage, turnkey and rail; thermal power plants; revamping/refurbishing/maintenance, and asset preservation and maintenance. Jaihind Projects Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. As a pre-eminent oil and gas transmission company established over four decades ago, Jaihind Projects Limited has, over the years, strongly developed itself into leading contractors of India. Today, it is acknowledged as a company that continues to empower pipeline infrastructure in India, enabling the nation to surge ahead in core infrastructure.JPL specialises in large scale oil and gas pipeline construction, along with water transmission projects by leveraging new age construction technologies for over four decades now. JPL has laid over 14000 kilometre pipeline which is highest in India. JPL has the seco
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jaihind Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.