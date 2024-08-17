Summary

Jaihind Projects Limited (JPL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in laying of pipelines for supply of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil and gas, crude oil, all other activities and corrosion coating, and doing job as contractor. JPL provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which focuses on the hydrocarbons, water and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides EPC services ranging from oil and gas, which includes onshore and near-shore/marshy pipelines, tankages and terminals, horizontal directional drilling, micro tunneling/boring, and onshore and offshore fabrication; process; which includes refineries; civil infrastructure, which includes water supply and sewerage, turnkey and rail; thermal power plants; revamping/refurbishing/maintenance, and asset preservation and maintenance. Jaihind Projects Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. As a pre-eminent oil and gas transmission company established over four decades ago, Jaihind Projects Limited has, over the years, strongly developed itself into leading contractors of India. Today, it is acknowledged as a company that continues to empower pipeline infrastructure in India, enabling the nation to surge ahead in core infrastructure.JPL specialises in large scale oil and gas pipeline construction, along with water transmission projects by leveraging new age construction technologies for over four decades now. JPL has laid over 14000 kilometre pipeline which is highest in India. JPL has the seco

