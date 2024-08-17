SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹2.5
Prev. Close₹2.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹2.5
Day's Low₹2.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹193.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.34
P/E0.13
EPS23.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4
4
9.76
9.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.63
155.83
135.52
-356.45
Net Worth
182.63
159.83
145.28
-346.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
43.74
61.04
119.78
277.61
yoy growth (%)
-28.33
-49.03
-56.85
-7.7
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.56
-2.16
-53.8
As % of sales
0.57
0.92
1.8
19.38
Employee costs
-2.47
-1.7
-3.13
-7.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-299.45
-7.76
-30.1
-27.21
Depreciation
-12.05
-12.23
-13.7
-16.79
Tax paid
0
0
0
9.29
Working capital
-209.22
2.25
26.45
4.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.33
-49.03
-56.85
-7.7
Op profit growth
-4,786.48
-151.97
-226.69
-71.02
EBIT growth
9,401.64
-86.54
-375.6
-65.5
Net profit growth
3,756.85
-74.2
67.95
-18.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
61.09
120.1
288.27
323.14
340.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.09
120.1
288.27
323.14
340.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
9.16
3.44
3.43
Other Income
3.02
2.27
3.8
5.65
3.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Akhilesh Negi
Whole-time Director
Chetan Tolani
Independent Director
Neeta Tharani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jaihind Projects Ltd
Summary
Jaihind Projects Limited (JPL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in laying of pipelines for supply of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil and gas, crude oil, all other activities and corrosion coating, and doing job as contractor. JPL provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which focuses on the hydrocarbons, water and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides EPC services ranging from oil and gas, which includes onshore and near-shore/marshy pipelines, tankages and terminals, horizontal directional drilling, micro tunneling/boring, and onshore and offshore fabrication; process; which includes refineries; civil infrastructure, which includes water supply and sewerage, turnkey and rail; thermal power plants; revamping/refurbishing/maintenance, and asset preservation and maintenance. Jaihind Projects Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. As a pre-eminent oil and gas transmission company established over four decades ago, Jaihind Projects Limited has, over the years, strongly developed itself into leading contractors of India. Today, it is acknowledged as a company that continues to empower pipeline infrastructure in India, enabling the nation to surge ahead in core infrastructure.JPL specialises in large scale oil and gas pipeline construction, along with water transmission projects by leveraging new age construction technologies for over four decades now. JPL has laid over 14000 kilometre pipeline which is highest in India. JPL has the seco
