Jaihind Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.4
(-4.00%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:15:34 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

43.74

61.04

119.78

277.61

yoy growth (%)

-28.33

-49.03

-56.85

-7.7

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.56

-2.16

-53.8

As % of sales

0.57

0.92

1.8

19.38

Employee costs

-2.47

-1.7

-3.13

-7.42

As % of sales

5.66

2.78

2.61

2.67

Other costs

-327.41

-52.66

-126.24

-207.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

748.45

86.27

105.38

74.6

Operating profit

-286.4

6.11

-11.75

9.28

OPM

-654.69

10.01

-9.81

3.34

Depreciation

-12.05

-12.23

-13.7

-16.79

Interest expense

-1.91

-4.63

-6.83

-35.65

Other income

0.92

2.99

2.19

15.95

Profit before tax

-299.45

-7.76

-30.1

-27.21

Taxes

0

0

0

9.29

Tax rate

0

0

0

-34.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-299.45

-7.76

-30.1

-17.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-299.45

-7.76

-30.1

-17.92

yoy growth (%)

3,756.85

-74.2

67.95

-18.47

NPM

-684.52

-12.71

-25.13

-6.45

