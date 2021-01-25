Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
43.74
61.04
119.78
277.61
yoy growth (%)
-28.33
-49.03
-56.85
-7.7
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.56
-2.16
-53.8
As % of sales
0.57
0.92
1.8
19.38
Employee costs
-2.47
-1.7
-3.13
-7.42
As % of sales
5.66
2.78
2.61
2.67
Other costs
-327.41
-52.66
-126.24
-207.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
748.45
86.27
105.38
74.6
Operating profit
-286.4
6.11
-11.75
9.28
OPM
-654.69
10.01
-9.81
3.34
Depreciation
-12.05
-12.23
-13.7
-16.79
Interest expense
-1.91
-4.63
-6.83
-35.65
Other income
0.92
2.99
2.19
15.95
Profit before tax
-299.45
-7.76
-30.1
-27.21
Taxes
0
0
0
9.29
Tax rate
0
0
0
-34.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-299.45
-7.76
-30.1
-17.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-299.45
-7.76
-30.1
-17.92
yoy growth (%)
3,756.85
-74.2
67.95
-18.47
NPM
-684.52
-12.71
-25.13
-6.45
