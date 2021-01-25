iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaihind Projects Ltd Key Ratios

2.4
(-4.00%)
Jan 25, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.15

-58.33

-10.79

-5

Op profit growth

-144.01

217.06

-111.9

345.96

EBIT growth

-87.86

-6,382.54

-98.68

-3,054.74

Net profit growth

-76.8

23.73

14.45

-65.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.89

-11.43

-1.5

11.25

EBIT margin

-5.02

-21.03

0.13

9.43

Net profit margin

-12.06

-26.45

-8.9

-6.94

RoCE

-0.49

-4.05

0.05

4.21

RoNW

107.42

-178.72

-15.59

-7.12

RoA

-0.29

-1.27

-0.95

-0.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-20.09

-46.72

-43.73

-38.34

Book value per share

3.06

-6.57

15.69

68.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.3

-0.15

-0.28

-0.38

P/B

2

-1.07

0.79

0.21

EV/EBIDTA

61.67

-51.66

32.55

13.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.02

-26.37

-17.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,407.62

1,191.25

456.01

405.24

Inventory days

13.03

9.75

16.97

37.13

Creditor days

-172.05

-98.78

-71.72

-153.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.66

3.69

-0.01

-0.5

Net debt / equity

187.18

-91.1

36.18

8.74

Net debt / op. profit

92.62

-42.6

-127.93

16.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.92

-1.8

-21.99

-15.67

Employee costs

-2.82

-2.6

-2.62

-6.99

Other costs

-86.35

-107.01

-76.87

-66.08

