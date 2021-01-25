Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.15
-58.33
-10.79
-5
Op profit growth
-144.01
217.06
-111.9
345.96
EBIT growth
-87.86
-6,382.54
-98.68
-3,054.74
Net profit growth
-76.8
23.73
14.45
-65.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.89
-11.43
-1.5
11.25
EBIT margin
-5.02
-21.03
0.13
9.43
Net profit margin
-12.06
-26.45
-8.9
-6.94
RoCE
-0.49
-4.05
0.05
4.21
RoNW
107.42
-178.72
-15.59
-7.12
RoA
-0.29
-1.27
-0.95
-0.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-20.09
-46.72
-43.73
-38.34
Book value per share
3.06
-6.57
15.69
68.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.3
-0.15
-0.28
-0.38
P/B
2
-1.07
0.79
0.21
EV/EBIDTA
61.67
-51.66
32.55
13.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.02
-26.37
-17.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,407.62
1,191.25
456.01
405.24
Inventory days
13.03
9.75
16.97
37.13
Creditor days
-172.05
-98.78
-71.72
-153.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.66
3.69
-0.01
-0.5
Net debt / equity
187.18
-91.1
36.18
8.74
Net debt / op. profit
92.62
-42.6
-127.93
16.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.92
-1.8
-21.99
-15.67
Employee costs
-2.82
-2.6
-2.62
-6.99
Other costs
-86.35
-107.01
-76.87
-66.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.