Jaihind Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.4
(-4.00%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:15:34 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-299.45

-7.76

-30.1

-27.21

Depreciation

-12.05

-12.23

-13.7

-16.79

Tax paid

0

0

0

9.29

Working capital

-209.22

2.25

26.45

4.06

Other operating items

Operating

-520.72

-17.74

-17.35

-30.64

Capital expenditure

-75.98

-4.56

-4.77

-31.36

Free cash flow

-596.7

-22.3

-22.12

-62

Equity raised

24.07

20

52.9

97.47

Investing

-8.1

0.02

-0.04

-0.01

Financing

67.1

43.93

99.44

79.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-513.63

41.66

130.16

114.48

