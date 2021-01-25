Jaihind Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-299.45
-7.76
-30.1
-27.21
Depreciation
-12.05
-12.23
-13.7
-16.79
Tax paid
0
0
0
9.29
Working capital
-209.22
2.25
26.45
4.06
Other operating items
Operating
-520.72
-17.74
-17.35
-30.64
Capital expenditure
-75.98
-4.56
-4.77
-31.36
Free cash flow
-596.7
-22.3
-22.12
-62
Equity raised
24.07
20
52.9
97.47
Investing
-8.1
0.02
-0.04
-0.01
Financing
67.1
43.93
99.44
79.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-513.63
41.66
130.16
114.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.