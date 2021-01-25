Jaihind Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4
4
9.76
9.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.63
155.83
135.52
-356.45
Net Worth
182.63
159.83
145.28
-346.69
Minority Interest
Debt
63.6
37.28
53.5
571.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.51
36.03
35.68
0
Total Liabilities
282.74
233.14
234.46
224.93
Fixed Assets
42.1
38.67
38.05
67.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
35.2
35.2
35.2
0
Networking Capital
204.88
158.55
151.41
152.64
Inventories
6.35
5.78
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
189.43
150.9
144.19
199.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24.04
20.54
16.91
11.81
Sundry Creditors
-4.3
-9.76
-5.16
-54.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.64
-8.91
-4.53
-4.59
Cash
0.56
0.72
9.72
4.52
Total Assets
282.74
233.14
234.46
224.93
