Jaihind Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

2.4
(-4.00%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:15:34 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

4

4

9.76

9.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

178.63

155.83

135.52

-356.45

Net Worth

182.63

159.83

145.28

-346.69

Minority Interest

Debt

63.6

37.28

53.5

571.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

36.51

36.03

35.68

0

Total Liabilities

282.74

233.14

234.46

224.93

Fixed Assets

42.1

38.67

38.05

67.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

35.2

35.2

35.2

0

Networking Capital

204.88

158.55

151.41

152.64

Inventories

6.35

5.78

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

189.43

150.9

144.19

199.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

24.04

20.54

16.91

11.81

Sundry Creditors

-4.3

-9.76

-5.16

-54.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.64

-8.91

-4.53

-4.59

Cash

0.56

0.72

9.72

4.52

Total Assets

282.74

233.14

234.46

224.93

