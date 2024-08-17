iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaihind Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.4
(-4.00%)
Jan 25, 2021|03:15:34 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Sept-2009Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008

Gross Sales

279.02

130.25

242.92

80.15

90.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

279.02

130.25

242.92

80.15

90.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.25

0.76

3.69

0.57

1.03

Total Income

282.29

131.02

246.61

80.73

91.65

Total Expenditure

230.21

101.3

219.46

67.86

77.62

PBIDT

52.08

29.7

27.15

12.86

14.02

Interest

27.2

10.86

12.88

3.33

5.23

PBDT

24.87

18.84

14.27

9.52

8.77

Depreciation

2.63

2.28

2.29

1.33

1.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.48

4.65

9.64

0

2.5

Deferred Tax

-0.99

0.99

0

0

1.01

Reported Profit After Tax

13.75

10.9

2.32

8.19

3.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.75

10.9

2.32

8.19

3.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.75

10.9

2.32

8.19

3.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

18.94

15.03

3.27

11.53

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.26

7.26

7.11

7.11

7.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

38,92,425

37,92,425

37,92,375

37,38,885

0

Public Shareholding (%)

53.63

52.25

53.34

52.59

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

28,91,420

31,83,200

31,83,200

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

85.93

91.87

95.98

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

39.84

43.88

44.77

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,73,598

28,13,200

1,33,025

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

14.06

8.13

4.01

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

6.53

3.88

1.87

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.66

22.8

11.18

16.05

15.47

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

4.92

8.37

0.95

10.23

4.07

