Jaihind Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
279.02
130.25
242.92
80.15
90.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
279.02
130.25
242.92
80.15
90.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.25
0.76
3.69
0.57
1.03
Total Income
282.29
131.02
246.61
80.73
91.65
Total Expenditure
230.21
101.3
219.46
67.86
77.62
PBIDT
52.08
29.7
27.15
12.86
14.02
Interest
27.2
10.86
12.88
3.33
5.23
PBDT
24.87
18.84
14.27
9.52
8.77
Depreciation
2.63
2.28
2.29
1.33
1.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.48
4.65
9.64
0
2.5
Deferred Tax
-0.99
0.99
0
0
1.01
Reported Profit After Tax
13.75
10.9
2.32
8.19
3.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.75
10.9
2.32
8.19
3.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.75
10.9
2.32
8.19
3.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.94
15.03
3.27
11.53
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.26
7.26
7.11
7.11
7.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
38,92,425
37,92,425
37,92,375
37,38,885
0
Public Shareholding (%)
53.63
52.25
53.34
52.59
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
28,91,420
31,83,200
31,83,200
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
85.93
91.87
95.98
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
39.84
43.88
44.77
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,73,598
28,13,200
1,33,025
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
14.06
8.13
4.01
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
6.53
3.88
1.87
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.66
22.8
11.18
16.05
15.47
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.92
8.37
0.95
10.23
4.07
