Jaihind Projects Ltd Summary

Jaihind Projects Limited (JPL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in laying of pipelines for supply of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil and gas, crude oil, all other activities and corrosion coating, and doing job as contractor. JPL provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which focuses on the hydrocarbons, water and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides EPC services ranging from oil and gas, which includes onshore and near-shore/marshy pipelines, tankages and terminals, horizontal directional drilling, micro tunneling/boring, and onshore and offshore fabrication; process; which includes refineries; civil infrastructure, which includes water supply and sewerage, turnkey and rail; thermal power plants; revamping/refurbishing/maintenance, and asset preservation and maintenance. Jaihind Projects Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. As a pre-eminent oil and gas transmission company established over four decades ago, Jaihind Projects Limited has, over the years, strongly developed itself into leading contractors of India. Today, it is acknowledged as a company that continues to empower pipeline infrastructure in India, enabling the nation to surge ahead in core infrastructure.JPL specialises in large scale oil and gas pipeline construction, along with water transmission projects by leveraging new age construction technologies for over four decades now. JPL has laid over 14000 kilometre pipeline which is highest in India. JPL has the second largest fleet of equipment in the oil and gas construction industry in India.JPL has been a part of prestigious projects across the nation, along with focus on international projects. JPL has been certified ISO : 9001 for Quality Management System, ISO : 14001 for Environment Management System and OHSAS : 18001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management System. JPL is also among the few companies in India to implement SAP (ERP) software at all site locations across the world.JPL employs over 3000 fulltime and contractual employees. Its head office is located in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), India along with offices in New Delhi, Abu Dhabi, Lagos, Muscat and Riyadh.Our 10,00,000 sq. ft. workshops, equipped with the latest and best maintenance and repair machineries spread across key locations like Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, provide care and support to the large fleet of equipment. It is due to our attentive eye to solve the minutest problem in any of our machinery that makes our work illustrious in front of our clients.On April 22, 2010, JPL formed Jaihind Infratech Projects Private Limited. On May 10, 2010, the Company formed Newtonne Machinery Private Limited.