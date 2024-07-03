iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Share Price

3.37
(2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.44
  • Day's High3.44
  • 52 Wk High22.25
  • Prev. Close3.28
  • Day's Low3.12
  • 52 Wk Low 2.85
  • Turnover (lac)17.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

3.44

Prev. Close

3.28

Turnover(Lac.)

17.19

Day's High

3.44

Day's Low

3.12

52 Week's High

22.25

52 Week's Low

2.85

Book Value

6.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2023

arrow

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.63%

Non-Promoter- 7.70%

Institutions: 7.69%

Non-Institutions: 61.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

207.3

183.45

183.45

183.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.56

220.46

264.51

486.8

Net Worth

296.86

403.91

447.96

670.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

367.13

1,369.56

1,476.85

780.84

yoy growth (%)

-73.19

-7.26

89.13

12.29

Raw materials

-78.67

-200.4

0

0

As % of sales

21.42

14.63

0

0

Employee costs

-50.28

-65.12

-46.38

-32.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-128.23

-185.47

63.83

26.76

Depreciation

-42.76

-51.79

-118.4

-558.99

Tax paid

1.63

44.8

-23.67

-9.08

Working capital

-291.77

-176.04

114.98

127.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.19

-7.26

89.13

12.29

Op profit growth

-52.1

-146.13

-64.6

-0.46

EBIT growth

-43.75

-203.7

31.11

-12.34

Net profit growth

57.87

-450.25

127.18

-41.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

244.56

967.37

1,123.19

2,056.44

2,814.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

244.56

967.37

1,123.19

2,056.44

2,814.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.55

77.77

166.04

365.95

121.92

View Annually Results

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayant D Mhaiskar

Director

Anuya J Mhaiskar

Independent Director

Prakash Naringrekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikram Mukadam

Whole-time Director

D Deepak

Independent Director

Anand Desai

Independent Director

NEERAJ VASANT HARDIKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Summary

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd was incorporated as MEP Toll Road Private Limited on August 8, 2002, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed from MEP Toll Road Private Limited to MEP Infrastructure Developers Private Limited on November 28, 2011. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited on September 8, 2014.The Company is an integrated road infrastructure developer, with a pan-India presence. It is one of the leading players in the realms of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT) and toll collection projects in India. The company focuses on serving central and state road authorities across the country, managing, operating and maintaining their road assets. The company along with its subsidiaries has completed 135 projects across 15 states in India covering 3,376 lane kms under HAM, Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) and OMT.The company commenced its business with collection of toll at the five Mumbai Entry Points in December 2002, which was undertake for a period of eight years till November 2008 pursuant to a contract with MSRDC (and subsequent extensions thereof until November 2010). Till date, it has completed 120 projects, with an aggregate of 222 toll plazas and 1,393 lanes across 15 states in India and has 15 ongoing projects.MEP Infrastructure Developers came out with an initial public offer during the peri
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd share price today?

The MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is ₹61.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is 0 and 0.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹22.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.64%, 3 Years at -47.09%, 1 Year at -77.99%, 6 Month at -56.84%, 3 Month at -37.88% and 1 Month at -1.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.64 %
Institutions - 7.69 %
Public - 61.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.