Summary

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd was incorporated as MEP Toll Road Private Limited on August 8, 2002, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed from MEP Toll Road Private Limited to MEP Infrastructure Developers Private Limited on November 28, 2011. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited on September 8, 2014.The Company is an integrated road infrastructure developer, with a pan-India presence. It is one of the leading players in the realms of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT) and toll collection projects in India. The company focuses on serving central and state road authorities across the country, managing, operating and maintaining their road assets. The company along with its subsidiaries has completed 135 projects across 15 states in India covering 3,376 lane kms under HAM, Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) and OMT.The company commenced its business with collection of toll at the five Mumbai Entry Points in December 2002, which was undertake for a period of eight years till November 2008 pursuant to a contract with MSRDC (and subsequent extensions thereof until November 2010). Till date, it has completed 120 projects, with an aggregate of 222 toll plazas and 1,393 lanes across 15 states in India and has 15 ongoing projects.MEP Infrastructure Developers came out with an initial public offer during the peri

