SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹3.44
Prev. Close₹3.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.19
Day's High₹3.44
Day's Low₹3.12
52 Week's High₹22.25
52 Week's Low₹2.85
Book Value₹6.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
207.3
183.45
183.45
183.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.56
220.46
264.51
486.8
Net Worth
296.86
403.91
447.96
670.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
367.13
1,369.56
1,476.85
780.84
yoy growth (%)
-73.19
-7.26
89.13
12.29
Raw materials
-78.67
-200.4
0
0
As % of sales
21.42
14.63
0
0
Employee costs
-50.28
-65.12
-46.38
-32.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-128.23
-185.47
63.83
26.76
Depreciation
-42.76
-51.79
-118.4
-558.99
Tax paid
1.63
44.8
-23.67
-9.08
Working capital
-291.77
-176.04
114.98
127.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.19
-7.26
89.13
12.29
Op profit growth
-52.1
-146.13
-64.6
-0.46
EBIT growth
-43.75
-203.7
31.11
-12.34
Net profit growth
57.87
-450.25
127.18
-41.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
244.56
967.37
1,123.19
2,056.44
2,814.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
244.56
967.37
1,123.19
2,056.44
2,814.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.55
77.77
166.04
365.95
121.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayant D Mhaiskar
Director
Anuya J Mhaiskar
Independent Director
Prakash Naringrekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikram Mukadam
Whole-time Director
D Deepak
Independent Director
Anand Desai
Independent Director
NEERAJ VASANT HARDIKAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd was incorporated as MEP Toll Road Private Limited on August 8, 2002, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed from MEP Toll Road Private Limited to MEP Infrastructure Developers Private Limited on November 28, 2011. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited on September 8, 2014.The Company is an integrated road infrastructure developer, with a pan-India presence. It is one of the leading players in the realms of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT) and toll collection projects in India. The company focuses on serving central and state road authorities across the country, managing, operating and maintaining their road assets. The company along with its subsidiaries has completed 135 projects across 15 states in India covering 3,376 lane kms under HAM, Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) and OMT.The company commenced its business with collection of toll at the five Mumbai Entry Points in December 2002, which was undertake for a period of eight years till November 2008 pursuant to a contract with MSRDC (and subsequent extensions thereof until November 2010). Till date, it has completed 120 projects, with an aggregate of 222 toll plazas and 1,393 lanes across 15 states in India and has 15 ongoing projects.MEP Infrastructure Developers came out with an initial public offer during the peri
The MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is ₹61.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is 0 and 0.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd is ₹2.85 and ₹22.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -38.64%, 3 Years at -47.09%, 1 Year at -77.99%, 6 Month at -56.84%, 3 Month at -37.88% and 1 Month at -1.50%.
