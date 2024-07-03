MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
38.39
233.84
733.57
840.83
1,635.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.39
233.84
733.57
840.83
1,635.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.24
44.54
28.79
160.77
196.45
Total Income
65.62
278.38
762.36
1,001.61
1,831.81
Total Expenditure
213.21
317.15
381.58
509.42
1,335.63
PBIDT
-147.59
-38.76
380.78
492.19
496.19
Interest
53.57
60.46
215.03
261.03
326.9
PBDT
-201.16
-99.22
165.75
231.16
169.28
Depreciation
2.96
61.57
187.02
203.43
228.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.02
0.12
4.93
0.35
-2.3
Deferred Tax
-0.64
0.26
36.69
18.8
8.65
Reported Profit After Tax
-209.5
-161.17
-62.89
8.58
-65.33
Minority Interest After NP
-0.1
-3.01
-4.21
-6.59
-5.7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-209.4
-158.16
-58.68
15.17
-32.75
Extra-ordinary Items
-35.39
31.84
0.93
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-174.01
-190
-59.61
15.17
-32.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.34
-8.78
-3.43
0.47
-2.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
186.2
183.45
183.45
183.45
183.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-384.44
-16.57
51.9
58.53
30.34
PBDTM(%)
-523.99
-42.43
22.59
27.49
10.35
PATM(%)
-545.71
-68.92
-8.57
1.02
-3.99
