MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.04
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

38.39

233.84

733.57

840.83

1,635.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.39

233.84

733.57

840.83

1,635.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.24

44.54

28.79

160.77

196.45

Total Income

65.62

278.38

762.36

1,001.61

1,831.81

Total Expenditure

213.21

317.15

381.58

509.42

1,335.63

PBIDT

-147.59

-38.76

380.78

492.19

496.19

Interest

53.57

60.46

215.03

261.03

326.9

PBDT

-201.16

-99.22

165.75

231.16

169.28

Depreciation

2.96

61.57

187.02

203.43

228.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.02

0.12

4.93

0.35

-2.3

Deferred Tax

-0.64

0.26

36.69

18.8

8.65

Reported Profit After Tax

-209.5

-161.17

-62.89

8.58

-65.33

Minority Interest After NP

-0.1

-3.01

-4.21

-6.59

-5.7

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-209.4

-158.16

-58.68

15.17

-32.75

Extra-ordinary Items

-35.39

31.84

0.93

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-174.01

-190

-59.61

15.17

-32.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.34

-8.78

-3.43

0.47

-2.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

186.2

183.45

183.45

183.45

183.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-384.44

-16.57

51.9

58.53

30.34

PBDTM(%)

-523.99

-42.43

22.59

27.49

10.35

PATM(%)

-545.71

-68.92

-8.57

1.02

-3.99

