MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
18.65
13.42
6.32
10.72
2.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.65
13.42
6.32
10.72
2.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
11.32
24.27
30.46
14.52
Total Income
18.91
24.73
30.59
41.17
17.01
Total Expenditure
115.33
48.63
57.86
96.71
52.06
PBIDT
-96.42
-23.9
-27.27
-55.54
-35.05
Interest
15.96
24.09
13.52
6.18
14.93
PBDT
-112.38
-47.98
-40.8
-61.72
-49.98
Depreciation
0.73
0.71
1.51
1.53
2.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.46
2.59
0.98
0.39
-0.38
Deferred Tax
0.61
0.46
-1.72
-0.28
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-116.18
-51.75
-41.57
-63.36
-51.79
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0.05
-0.03
-5.41
-2.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-116.17
-51.79
-41.54
-57.95
-49.34
Extra-ordinary Items
-66.08
9.74
21.12
11.18
8.76
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-50.09
-61.53
-62.66
-69.13
-58.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.29
-2.81
-2.27
-3.45
-2.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
186.2
186.2
183.45
183.35
183.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-516.99
-178.09
-431.48
-518.09
-1,407.63
PBDTM(%)
-602.57
-357.52
-645.56
-575.74
-2,007.22
PATM(%)
-622.94
-385.61
-657.75
-591.04
-2,079.91
