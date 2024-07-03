iifl-logo-icon 1
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

3.2
(-5.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

18.65

13.42

6.32

10.72

2.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.65

13.42

6.32

10.72

2.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

11.32

24.27

30.46

14.52

Total Income

18.91

24.73

30.59

41.17

17.01

Total Expenditure

115.33

48.63

57.86

96.71

52.06

PBIDT

-96.42

-23.9

-27.27

-55.54

-35.05

Interest

15.96

24.09

13.52

6.18

14.93

PBDT

-112.38

-47.98

-40.8

-61.72

-49.98

Depreciation

0.73

0.71

1.51

1.53

2.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.46

2.59

0.98

0.39

-0.38

Deferred Tax

0.61

0.46

-1.72

-0.28

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-116.18

-51.75

-41.57

-63.36

-51.79

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

0.05

-0.03

-5.41

-2.46

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-116.17

-51.79

-41.54

-57.95

-49.34

Extra-ordinary Items

-66.08

9.74

21.12

11.18

8.76

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-50.09

-61.53

-62.66

-69.13

-58.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.29

-2.81

-2.27

-3.45

-2.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

186.2

186.2

183.45

183.35

183.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-516.99

-178.09

-431.48

-518.09

-1,407.63

PBDTM(%)

-602.57

-357.52

-645.56

-575.74

-2,007.22

PATM(%)

-622.94

-385.61

-657.75

-591.04

-2,079.91

MEP Infrast.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

