MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
207.3
183.45
183.45
183.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.56
220.46
264.51
486.8
Net Worth
296.86
403.91
447.96
670.25
Minority Interest
Debt
271.63
288.41
341.29
419.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.04
0.08
0.16
Total Liabilities
568.51
692.36
789.33
1,089.77
Fixed Assets
17.83
35.8
87.85
92.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
423.84
840.61
853.28
853
Deferred Tax Asset Net
49.6
49.74
52.25
50.63
Networking Capital
63.29
-259.34
-238.19
36.47
Inventories
3.67
4.9
14.43
14.29
Inventory Days
14.34
3.8
Sundry Debtors
17.52
3.63
66.02
53.18
Debtor Days
65.63
14.17
Other Current Assets
1,108.97
805.89
1,588.19
1,734.1
Sundry Creditors
-751.65
-750.7
-785.86
-844.57
Creditor Days
781.28
225.08
Other Current Liabilities
-315.22
-323.06
-1,120.97
-920.52
Cash
13.94
25.57
34.13
57.04
Total Assets
568.5
692.38
789.32
1,089.78
