MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-128.23
-185.47
63.83
26.76
Depreciation
-42.76
-51.79
-118.4
-558.99
Tax paid
1.63
44.8
-23.67
-9.08
Working capital
-291.77
-176.04
114.98
127.91
Other operating items
Operating
-461.12
-368.5
36.73
-413.4
Capital expenditure
25.81
-1,210.54
-60.2
362.12
Free cash flow
-435.31
-1,579.04
-23.46
-51.28
Equity raised
973.4
1,123.77
878.57
847.34
Investing
0.27
74.11
108.74
148.11
Financing
172.41
146.85
23.43
-31.45
Dividends paid
0
0
4.87
1.63
Net in cash
710.77
-234.31
992.15
914.34
