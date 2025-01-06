iifl-logo-icon 1
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.37
(2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:18 PM

MEP Infrast. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-128.23

-185.47

63.83

26.76

Depreciation

-42.76

-51.79

-118.4

-558.99

Tax paid

1.63

44.8

-23.67

-9.08

Working capital

-291.77

-176.04

114.98

127.91

Other operating items

Operating

-461.12

-368.5

36.73

-413.4

Capital expenditure

25.81

-1,210.54

-60.2

362.12

Free cash flow

-435.31

-1,579.04

-23.46

-51.28

Equity raised

973.4

1,123.77

878.57

847.34

Investing

0.27

74.11

108.74

148.11

Financing

172.41

146.85

23.43

-31.45

Dividends paid

0

0

4.87

1.63

Net in cash

710.77

-234.31

992.15

914.34

