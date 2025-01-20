iifl-logo-icon 1
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Key Ratios

2.96
(4.59%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.38

-11.43

34.29

-9.24

Op profit growth

29.93

-59.02

-32.28

-15.8

EBIT growth

260.19

-81.87

14.1

-13.98

Net profit growth

-0.75

-208.79

-34.84

-397.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

41.36

17.38

37.58

74.53

EBIT margin

33.64

5.1

24.92

29.34

Net profit margin

-6.82

-3.75

3.05

6.29

RoCE

14.94

3.46

18.03

16.08

RoNW

-13.4

-16

68.34

-45.25

RoA

-0.75

-0.63

0.55

0.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.19

-4.69

4.37

6.7

Dividend per share

0

0

0.3

0.25

Cash EPS

-17.95

-25.59

-21.4

-46.69

Book value per share

5.7

9.88

3.68

-0.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.79

-2.59

17.5

7.87

P/CEPS

-0.88

-0.47

-3.57

-1.12

P/B

2.78

1.22

20.78

-108.41

EV/EBIDTA

4.03

5.15

4.17

2.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

6.87

3.73

Tax payout

-73.72

13.85

-35.05

-444.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.53

11.22

9.57

3.75

Inventory days

4.66

1.26

0

0

Creditor days

-650.84

-207.36

-192.16

-994.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.1

-0.25

-1.23

-1.02

Net debt / equity

21.55

12.9

48.79

-355.7

Net debt / op. profit

4.85

6.54

3.34

2.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-7

-9.74

0

0

Employee costs

-7.03

-5.1

-3.66

-4.24

Other costs

-44.59

-67.76

-58.74

-21.22

