|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.38
-11.43
34.29
-9.24
Op profit growth
29.93
-59.02
-32.28
-15.8
EBIT growth
260.19
-81.87
14.1
-13.98
Net profit growth
-0.75
-208.79
-34.84
-397.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
41.36
17.38
37.58
74.53
EBIT margin
33.64
5.1
24.92
29.34
Net profit margin
-6.82
-3.75
3.05
6.29
RoCE
14.94
3.46
18.03
16.08
RoNW
-13.4
-16
68.34
-45.25
RoA
-0.75
-0.63
0.55
0.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.19
-4.69
4.37
6.7
Dividend per share
0
0
0.3
0.25
Cash EPS
-17.95
-25.59
-21.4
-46.69
Book value per share
5.7
9.88
3.68
-0.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.79
-2.59
17.5
7.87
P/CEPS
-0.88
-0.47
-3.57
-1.12
P/B
2.78
1.22
20.78
-108.41
EV/EBIDTA
4.03
5.15
4.17
2.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
6.87
3.73
Tax payout
-73.72
13.85
-35.05
-444.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.53
11.22
9.57
3.75
Inventory days
4.66
1.26
0
0
Creditor days
-650.84
-207.36
-192.16
-994.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.1
-0.25
-1.23
-1.02
Net debt / equity
21.55
12.9
48.79
-355.7
Net debt / op. profit
4.85
6.54
3.34
2.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-7
-9.74
0
0
Employee costs
-7.03
-5.1
-3.66
-4.24
Other costs
-44.59
-67.76
-58.74
-21.22
