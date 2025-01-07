iifl-logo-icon 1
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.2
(-5.04%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

367.13

1,369.56

1,476.85

780.84

yoy growth (%)

-73.19

-7.26

89.13

12.29

Raw materials

-78.67

-200.4

0

0

As % of sales

21.42

14.63

0

0

Employee costs

-50.28

-65.12

-46.38

-32.78

As % of sales

13.69

4.75

3.14

4.19

Other costs

-286.39

-1,204.71

-1,212.21

-131.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78

87.96

82.08

16.82

Operating profit

-48.22

-100.68

218.25

616.68

OPM

-13.13

-7.35

14.77

78.97

Depreciation

-42.76

-51.79

-118.4

-558.99

Interest expense

-61.81

-67.38

-50.03

-60.08

Other income

24.56

34.38

14.02

29.15

Profit before tax

-128.23

-185.47

63.83

26.76

Taxes

1.63

44.8

-23.67

-9.08

Tax rate

-1.27

-24.15

-37.08

-33.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-126.59

-140.67

40.16

17.67

Exceptional items

-95.49

0

0

0

Net profit

-222.09

-140.67

40.16

17.67

yoy growth (%)

57.87

-450.25

127.18

-41.66

NPM

-60.49

-10.27

2.71

2.26

