|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
367.13
1,369.56
1,476.85
780.84
yoy growth (%)
-73.19
-7.26
89.13
12.29
Raw materials
-78.67
-200.4
0
0
As % of sales
21.42
14.63
0
0
Employee costs
-50.28
-65.12
-46.38
-32.78
As % of sales
13.69
4.75
3.14
4.19
Other costs
-286.39
-1,204.71
-1,212.21
-131.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78
87.96
82.08
16.82
Operating profit
-48.22
-100.68
218.25
616.68
OPM
-13.13
-7.35
14.77
78.97
Depreciation
-42.76
-51.79
-118.4
-558.99
Interest expense
-61.81
-67.38
-50.03
-60.08
Other income
24.56
34.38
14.02
29.15
Profit before tax
-128.23
-185.47
63.83
26.76
Taxes
1.63
44.8
-23.67
-9.08
Tax rate
-1.27
-24.15
-37.08
-33.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-126.59
-140.67
40.16
17.67
Exceptional items
-95.49
0
0
0
Net profit
-222.09
-140.67
40.16
17.67
yoy growth (%)
57.87
-450.25
127.18
-41.66
NPM
-60.49
-10.27
2.71
2.26
