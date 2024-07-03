MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd Summary

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd was incorporated as MEP Toll Road Private Limited on August 8, 2002, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was changed from MEP Toll Road Private Limited to MEP Infrastructure Developers Private Limited on November 28, 2011. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited on September 8, 2014.The Company is an integrated road infrastructure developer, with a pan-India presence. It is one of the leading players in the realms of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT) and toll collection projects in India. The company focuses on serving central and state road authorities across the country, managing, operating and maintaining their road assets. The company along with its subsidiaries has completed 135 projects across 15 states in India covering 3,376 lane kms under HAM, Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) and OMT.The company commenced its business with collection of toll at the five Mumbai Entry Points in December 2002, which was undertake for a period of eight years till November 2008 pursuant to a contract with MSRDC (and subsequent extensions thereof until November 2010). Till date, it has completed 120 projects, with an aggregate of 222 toll plazas and 1,393 lanes across 15 states in India and has 15 ongoing projects.MEP Infrastructure Developers came out with an initial public offer during the period from 21 to 23 April 2015 to raise Rs 324 crore. The IPO was priced at Rs 63 per share. During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, the company entered the projects under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and won 5 road projects under the HAM.During the year ended 31 March 2017, the company bagged another project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) viz. Mahuva to Kagavadar of NH-8E from km. 100.100 to km 139.915 (design chainage from km 100.450 to km 140.470) (Package-III) in the State of Gujarat. During the year under review, the company received the Appointed Date for 4 of its HAM Projects. The company retained the long term toll collection project at Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Shilphata (with 2 toll plazas) from The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) in the State of Maharashtra and bagged one year tolling project at Brijghat from NHAI in the State of Uttar Pradesh.In terms of Regulation 6 (2) of The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 (the InvIT Regulations), the SEBI has granted the Certificate of Registration as an Infrastructure Investment Trust to MEP Infrastructure Investment Trust (MEP InvIT).During the year ended 31 March 2018, the company bagged 4 projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). During the year under review, the company received the Appointed Date for 4 HAM Projects.In 2018-19, the Company acquired Nagpur Ring Road-Package I [Four Laning standalone Ring Road/Bypass (km. 0.5 - km. 34.0) for Nagpur city]; Nagpur Ring Road-Package II [Four Laning standalone Ring Road/Bypass (km. 34.5 - km. 62.035) for Nagpur city], Talaja Mahuva [Four Laning of Talaja-Mahuva Section of NH-8E (from km. 53.585 to km. 100.100) (design chainage from km. 54.990 to km.100.450) (Package - II)]. It commenced work at Thane-Vadape HAM Project. Further, commenced work at Ausa-Chakur, Chakur-Loha, Loha-Waranga HAM projects. In 2020, the Company completed 124 projects having 228 toll plazas and 1,459 lanes across India. e Company completed Harmonious Substitution of the four hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects to a new concessionaire during the year 2022.