Summary

Teerth Gopicon Ltd was originally incorporated as Teerth Gopicon Private Limited, at Ahmedabad as a Private Limited dated October 10, 2019 issued by Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, status of the Company got converted into Public Limited with the name to Teerth Gopicon Limited dated August 05, 2021 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Teerth, are an engineering construction and development company engaged in the construction of roads, sewerage work and water distribution work in the Madhya Pradesh. The Company worked as sub-contractor and constructed residential tower in the city of Indore. The Promoter of the Company as Proprietor of Gopi Construction from 2009 onwards has worked for various construction projects in Gujarat and got the knowledge of intracity of construction business and experience in construction segment.As an EPC contractor, the scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of construction materials, plant and machinery, construction and execution of the project and its operation and maintenance in accordance with the contractual provisions. The Company took up various work as a registered Civil contractor of various Central/State Government like ISCDL, IMC, USCL, UMC, MPJNM etc. and executed building works for private sector. Apart from these, it also executed civil engineering projects like building construction work, water supply, pipeline, , sewerage network, sewe

