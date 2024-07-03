iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Teerth Gopicon Ltd Share Price

583.55
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open597
  • Day's High605
  • 52 Wk High774
  • Prev. Close610.25
  • Day's Low579.75
  • 52 Wk Low 123
  • Turnover (lac)199.57
  • P/E63.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)700.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Teerth Gopicon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

597

Prev. Close

610.25

Turnover(Lac.)

199.57

Day's High

605

Day's Low

579.75

52 Week's High

774

52 Week's Low

123

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

700.24

P/E

63.37

EPS

9.63

Divi. Yield

0

Teerth Gopicon Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Teerth Gopicon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Teerth Gopicon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 35.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Teerth Gopicon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.28

3.2

1.09

0.94

Net Worth

19.28

8.2

6.09

5.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Teerth Gopicon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Teerth Gopicon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Maheshbhai Kumbhani

Whole-time Director

Chandrikaben Kumbhani

Non Executive Director

Pallav Kumbhani

Independent Director

Rajnibhai Vekariya

Independent Director

Bhavan Trivedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Diksha Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Teerth Gopicon Ltd

Summary

Teerth Gopicon Ltd was originally incorporated as Teerth Gopicon Private Limited, at Ahmedabad as a Private Limited dated October 10, 2019 issued by Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, status of the Company got converted into Public Limited with the name to Teerth Gopicon Limited dated August 05, 2021 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Teerth, are an engineering construction and development company engaged in the construction of roads, sewerage work and water distribution work in the Madhya Pradesh. The Company worked as sub-contractor and constructed residential tower in the city of Indore. The Promoter of the Company as Proprietor of Gopi Construction from 2009 onwards has worked for various construction projects in Gujarat and got the knowledge of intracity of construction business and experience in construction segment.As an EPC contractor, the scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of construction materials, plant and machinery, construction and execution of the project and its operation and maintenance in accordance with the contractual provisions. The Company took up various work as a registered Civil contractor of various Central/State Government like ISCDL, IMC, USCL, UMC, MPJNM etc. and executed building works for private sector. Apart from these, it also executed civil engineering projects like building construction work, water supply, pipeline, , sewerage network, sewe
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Teerth Gopicon Ltd share price today?

The Teerth Gopicon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹583.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Teerth Gopicon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Teerth Gopicon Ltd is ₹700.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Teerth Gopicon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Teerth Gopicon Ltd is 63.37 and 11.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Teerth Gopicon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Teerth Gopicon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Teerth Gopicon Ltd is ₹123 and ₹774 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Teerth Gopicon Ltd?

Teerth Gopicon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 364.95%, 6 Month at 5.05%, 3 Month at 0.66% and 1 Month at 18.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Teerth Gopicon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Teerth Gopicon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.34 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 35.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Teerth Gopicon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.