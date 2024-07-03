SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹597
Prev. Close₹610.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹199.57
Day's High₹605
Day's Low₹579.75
52 Week's High₹774
52 Week's Low₹123
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)700.24
P/E63.37
EPS9.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.28
3.2
1.09
0.94
Net Worth
19.28
8.2
6.09
5.94
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Maheshbhai Kumbhani
Whole-time Director
Chandrikaben Kumbhani
Non Executive Director
Pallav Kumbhani
Independent Director
Rajnibhai Vekariya
Independent Director
Bhavan Trivedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Diksha Joshi
Reports by Teerth Gopicon Ltd
Summary
Teerth Gopicon Ltd was originally incorporated as Teerth Gopicon Private Limited, at Ahmedabad as a Private Limited dated October 10, 2019 issued by Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, status of the Company got converted into Public Limited with the name to Teerth Gopicon Limited dated August 05, 2021 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Teerth, are an engineering construction and development company engaged in the construction of roads, sewerage work and water distribution work in the Madhya Pradesh. The Company worked as sub-contractor and constructed residential tower in the city of Indore. The Promoter of the Company as Proprietor of Gopi Construction from 2009 onwards has worked for various construction projects in Gujarat and got the knowledge of intracity of construction business and experience in construction segment.As an EPC contractor, the scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of construction materials, plant and machinery, construction and execution of the project and its operation and maintenance in accordance with the contractual provisions. The Company took up various work as a registered Civil contractor of various Central/State Government like ISCDL, IMC, USCL, UMC, MPJNM etc. and executed building works for private sector. Apart from these, it also executed civil engineering projects like building construction work, water supply, pipeline, , sewerage network, sewe
Read More
The Teerth Gopicon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹583.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Teerth Gopicon Ltd is ₹700.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Teerth Gopicon Ltd is 63.37 and 11.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Teerth Gopicon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Teerth Gopicon Ltd is ₹123 and ₹774 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Teerth Gopicon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 364.95%, 6 Month at 5.05%, 3 Month at 0.66% and 1 Month at 18.50%.
