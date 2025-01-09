Teerth Gopicon Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANYALISIS REPORT<dhhead>

1. ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The global economy is gradually recovering despite facing several strong headwinds viz., the Middle East crisis, RussiaRs.s invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, high costs and falling household purchasing power, rising geopolitical uncertainties, and forced monetary tightening. Global growth is expected to swing back at this pace over the next year, while global inflation is likely to moderate and yet remain above inflation targets in many economies. Global cooperation and calibrated fiscal and monetary policies will be essential for setting the economies on a favourable growth path.

India continues to be among the fastest growing economies in the world. Despite the global slowdown, the Indian economy is exhibiting robust resilience and overall economic activity remains strong. India emerges as a symbol of optimism, maintaining its position as the worldRs.s fifth-largest economy and expected to continue leading as the fastest-growing major economy. IndiaRs.s Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 8.2% in FY 2023-24 as compared to the growth rate of 7.0% in FY 2022-23. In the face of unprecedented challenges, the Indian economy has demonstrated a remarkable ability to bounce back and convert challenges into opportunities while striving to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

Construction industry in India is one of the fastest growing industries and is said to be second largest industry in India after agriculture. The sector also makes significant contribution to the national economy, along with providing employment to the large number of people. The construction industry is broadly categorized into three segments Infrastructure (Roads, Railways, Irrigation etc.), Industrial (Refineries, Power Plants, Factories etc.) and Real Estate (Residential, Commercial, Institutional etc.). As infrastructure is highly responsible for propelling growth of other sectors and IndiaRs.s overall development, Government of India is giving huge impetus for development of infrastructure and construction services. India has become a large market for infrastructure and construction activities

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Infrastructure is a key enabler in helping India become a US $26 trillion economy. Investments in building and upgrading physical infrastructure, especially in synergy with the ease of doing business initiatives, remain pivotal to increase efficiency and costs. Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modalso recently reiterated that infrastructure is a crucial pillar to ensure good governance across sectors. The governmentRs.s focus on building infrastructure of the future has been evident given the slew of initiatives launched recently. The US$ 1.3 trillion national master plan for infrastructure, GatShakti, has been a forerunner to bring about systemic and effective reforms in the sector, and has already shown a significant headway. Infrastructure support to nationRs.s manufacturers also remains one of the top agendas as it will significantly transform goods and exports movement making freight delivery effective and economical.

The "Smart Cities Mission" and "Housing for All" programmes have benefited from these initiatives. SaudArabia seeks to spend up to US$ 100 billion in India in energy, petrochemicals, refinery, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals, and mining. Infrastructure sector is a key driver for the Indian economy. The sector is highly responsible for propelling IndiaRs.s overall development and enjoys intense focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world class infrastructure in the country. Infrastructure sector includes power, bridges, dams, roads, and urban infrastructure development. In other words, the infrastructure sector acts as a catalyst for IndiaRs.s economic growth as it drives the growth of the allied sectors like townships, housing, built-up infrastructure, and construction development projects. To meet IndiaRs.s aim of reaching a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2025, infrastructure development is the need of the hour.

The government has launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) combined with other initiatives such as Rs.Make in IndiaRs. and the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme to augment the growth of infrastructure sector. Historically, more than 80% of the countryRs.s infrastructure spending has gone toward funding for transportation, electricity, and water& irrigation. While these sectors still remain the key focus, the government has also started to focus on other sectors as IndiaRs.s environment and demographics are evolving. There is a compelling need for enhanced and improved delivery across the whole infrastructure spectrum, from housing provision to water and sanitation services to digital and transportation demands, which will assure economic growth, increase quality of life, and boost sectoral competitiveness.

3. THREATS AND RISKS

Global economic, political and social conditions may harm our ability to do business, increase our costs and negatively affect our performance:

Global economic and political factors that are beyond our control, influence forecasts and directly affect performance. These factors include interest rates, rates of economic growth, fiscal and monetary policies of governments, change in regulatory framework, inflation, deflation, foreign exchange fluctuations, consumer credit availability, consumer debt levels, unemployment trends, terrorist threats and activities, worldwide military and domestic disturbances and conflicts, and other matters that influence consumer confidence, spending and tourism.

Civil disturbances, extremities of weather, regional conflicts and other political instability may have

adverse effects on our operations and financial performance:

Certain events that are beyond our control such as earthquake, fire, floods and similar natural calamities may cause interruption in the business undertaken by us. Our operations and financial results and the market price and liquidity of our equity shares may be affected by changes in Indian Government policy or taxation or social, ethnic, political, economic or other adverse developments in or affecting India.

Any changes in the regulatory framework could adversely affect our operations and growth prospects

Our Company is subject to various regulations and policies. Our business and prospects could be materially adversely affected by changes in any of these regulations and policies, including the introduction of new laws, policies or regulations or changes in the interpretation or application of existing laws, policies and regulations. There can be no assurance that our Company will succeed in obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals in the future for our operations or that compliance issues will not be raised in respect of our operations, either of which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.

4. STRENGTHS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Industrial and Infrastructural growth in India has been propelled in the past decade with reforms and benefits extended by the government. Increased allocation of resources to the Industrial and infrastructural construction sector, facilitation of incremental lending to the infrastructure sector and increased social sector projects benefiting infrastructure development are contemplated as part of current government plan. Our Company believes that the increasing level of investment in infrastructure by central and state governments will be a major growth driver for its business in the future and its demonstrated expertise and experience in the infrastructure segment will provide it with a significant advantage in pursuing such opportunities. The Company believes that it is in an advantageous position because of its operating history, industry knowledge, experience and familiarity with the Sector.

Building our own execution capabilities:

Guality of product and timely completion of projects are critical to success in the construction industry. As a result, we aim to:

• consistently deliver by meeting all relevant specifications and requirements;

• achieve enhanced customer satisfaction through cost effective and timely completion;

• develop our in-house design and engineering team;

• motivate and train our staff for continual improvement of productivity and quality standards;

Capture the high growth opportunities in the India Infrastructure sector:

We believe that the increasing levels of investment in infrastructure by governments and private industries will be major driver for growth in our business in the foreseeable future.

Owned fleet of construction EquipmentRs.s:

We believe that our strategic investment in construction equipmentRs.s enables us to rapidly mobilize our equipment to project sites as needs arise. We have our owned fleet of construction equipment which would serve as advantageous to us and will be adding to strategic gains.

Some other strengths are:

• Extensive experience in managing and completing projects on time and within budget.

Our management team has experience in the infrastructure sector. Led by the Promoter and Managing Director MaheshbhaKhumbhan(who has extensive experience in the infrastructure construction business), we consider the strength of our management team to be fundamental to our success. We believe the stability of our management team and the industry experience brought on by our employees will enable us to continue to take advantage of future market opportunities and expand into new markets. We have qualified in-house teams who are responsible for different aspects of our projects starting from identifying prospective projects to the completion of the projects. We are able to undertake a significant number of activities related to the project in-house, thereby ensuring timely completion of our projects, reducing our reliance on third parties and decreasing our costs. Our integrated structure also allows us to control our budget and maximize returns for the project, including developer returns and operation and maintenance margins.

• Robust network and relationships with suppliers, enabling better negotiating power and access to high-quality materials.

Our Company have a strong relationship with suppliers which are crucial for success. Suppliers are the backbone to keep the business running smoothly. Having strong relationships with suppliers ensures a steady and reliable supply of goods and materials. By building trust and rapport with suppliers, can minimize the risk of disruptions in their supply chain, leading to more consistent and reliable operations which leads to cost savings and improved efficiency. By negotiating favorable terms and volume discounts, can reduce their procurement costs and improve the overall profitability of their operations.

• Focused Player in Water Supply projects (WSP) Our order book contains WSP projects for execution in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

We believe that the order awarded to our company is on account of our continuous effort to get the WSPs considering our technical capabilities, financial strength and timely delivery of the projects and prudent bids.

5. HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT:

We are committed to complying with applicable health, safety and environmental regulations and other requirements in our operations. To help ensure effective implementation of our safety policies and practices, at the beginning of every project, we identify potential material hazards, evaluate material risks and institute, implement and monitor appropriate risk mitigation measures.

6. SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

The company operates in only one segment i.e. Infra

7. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUECY

Internal Control measures and systems are established to ensure the correctness of the transactions and safe guarding of the assets. Considering the size and nature of activities, the company has adequate internal control system covering both accounting and administrative control. The management ensuring an effective internal control system so that the financial statements and reports give a true and fair view and during the year under review no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inadequacy or ineffectiveness of such control

8. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Financial and operational performance forms part of the Annual Report and is presented elsewhere in the report.

9. HUMAN RESOURCES

We, at TGL, give paramount importance to our employees, who we believe to be our greatest assets. Attracting and retaining the best talents have been the cornerstone of the Human Resource function. We strive to create a diverse and inclusive environment that is value driven, collaborating and growth inducing. All the actions of the CompanyRs.s leadership aim at reinforcing a fair, transparent and inclusive culture. Leading with empathy is part of the CompanyRs.s policy, which is what helped the organization navigate the pandemic effectively. Through the combined efforts of its employees, we continued to promote its business priorities while protecting the best interests of its people and communities.

10. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

CompanyRs.s Industrial relations continued to be healthy, cordial and harmonious during the period under review.

11. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN THE KEY RATIOS AND RETURN ON NETWORTH

Details of Ratios are given in Note No. 18 of Notes forming part of Accounts

12. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard ("AS") notified under the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 read with

section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

13. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This report contains forward-looking statements extracted from reports of Government Authorities Bodies, Industry Associations etc. available on the public domain which may involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, government policies, dependence on certain businesses and other factors. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. This report should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included herein and the notes thereto. The Company does not undertake to update these statements.