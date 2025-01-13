Teerth Gopicon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.28
3.2
1.09
0.94
Net Worth
19.28
8.2
6.09
5.94
Minority Interest
Debt
13.45
4.27
13.66
9.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.87
12.49
19.75
15.28
Fixed Assets
13.14
1.96
1.23
1.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.81
1.64
1.75
1.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.05
0.02
Networking Capital
15.87
3.56
14.55
9.95
Inventories
58.85
9.34
7.53
7.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
33.28
19.06
20.34
12.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
27.1
9.89
9.7
5.97
Sundry Creditors
-16.51
-12.23
-22.22
-15.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-86.85
-22.5
-0.8
-0.63
Cash
1.05
5.33
2.17
2.61
Total Assets
32.87
12.49
19.75
15.27
