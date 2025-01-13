iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Teerth Gopicon Ltd Balance Sheet

557.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:45:30 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Teerth Gopicon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.28

3.2

1.09

0.94

Net Worth

19.28

8.2

6.09

5.94

Minority Interest

Debt

13.45

4.27

13.66

9.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

32.87

12.49

19.75

15.28

Fixed Assets

13.14

1.96

1.23

1.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.81

1.64

1.75

1.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.05

0.02

Networking Capital

15.87

3.56

14.55

9.95

Inventories

58.85

9.34

7.53

7.35

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

33.28

19.06

20.34

12.51

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

27.1

9.89

9.7

5.97

Sundry Creditors

-16.51

-12.23

-22.22

-15.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-86.85

-22.5

-0.8

-0.63

Cash

1.05

5.33

2.17

2.61

Total Assets

32.87

12.49

19.75

15.27

Teerth : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Teerth Gopicon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.