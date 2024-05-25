<dhhead>Independent AuditorRs.s Report on Annual Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEB(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 as amended<dhhead>

To

The Board of Directors of Teerth Gopicon Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial results (Rs.the statementRs.) of Teerth Gopicon Limited ("the Company"), for the year ended March 31,2024, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEB(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 as amended (the "Listing Regulations") the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statement:

I. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

II. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") read with the relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other financial information for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Rs.the ICAIRs.) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Act,2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Management.s responsibility for the Standalone Financial Results

The financial result has been prepared on the basis of the Standalone annual financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024 and has been approved by the CompanyRs.s Board of Directors. The CompanyRs.s board of directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other financial information of the Company in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Director is responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

Auditor.s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companyRs.s internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of DirectorRs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the

Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

C. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

E. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

F. Since the CompanyRs.s turnover as per last audited financial statements is less than Rs.50 Crores and its borrowings from banks and financial institutions at any time during the year is less than Rs.25 Crores, the Company is exempted from getting an audit opinion with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls vide notification dated June 13, 2017; and

G. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

H. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial

position in the standalone financial statement.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There was no amount which was required to be transferred to Investor

d. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

e. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

f. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) ,contain any material mis-statement.

g. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

h. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been made operational for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For, S G Marathe & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 123655W Sd-

CA SAMIR MARATHE Partner

Membership No.105375

Date: 25.05.2024

Place: Ahmedabad

UDIN : 24105375BKBOET1563

Annexure "A" to the Independent AuditorRs.s Report*

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Rs.Report on other legal and regulatory requirementsRs. section of our report to the members of Teerth Gopicon Limited of even date)

1. In respect of the CompanyRs.s Property, Plant & Equipments:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipments.

b. In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and, we report that, No immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. The Restated Value of Property, Plant and Equipment has been accounted for in the books of accounts as a result of Restated depreciation.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benamproperty under the BenamTransactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

2.a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b. During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company

3. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any

loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties

covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (a),(b) and (c) of the order are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any public deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

6. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under

sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and

accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

7. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employeesRs. state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employeesRs. state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, Order of GST (Goods & service tax) Demand of 146.28 lakhs has been passed by State GST Department M.P. and the company has filed Appeal against the above Demand Order before Appellate Authority during the year. Except stated as above,there are no dues of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

9.

a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any loans from the financial institution and debenture holders therefore reporting of repayments of such loans under this clause is not applicable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short-term basis which have been utilized for long-term purposes.

e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. The term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those are raised. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

11.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation of the management which we have relied upon, no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

c. As auditors, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

12. The Company is not a NidhCompany and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The company is not covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to

appointment of internal auditor of the company. Therefore, the company is not required to

appoint any internal auditor. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of

the record of the company, The Company has allotted of 30,00,000 bonus equity shares of

Rs. 10- each as fully paid- up against existing 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10- each To the existing shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 5: 3

16. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

17.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d. As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group

18. The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year

19. Previous Statutory Auditor Ms M.M.Shaikh & Co. has resigned on account of pre occupancy. He has not expressed any adverse opinion or objections against the affairs of the company.

20. On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditorRs.s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

21. There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

22. The company has not made investments in the subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company

