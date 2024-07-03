Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹765.05
Prev. Close₹767.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,742.61
Day's High₹772.8
Day's Low₹730
52 Week's High₹936.8
52 Week's Low₹529.15
Book Value₹372.49
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,598.49
P/E16.16
EPS47.43
Divi. Yield0.52
In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.83
37.83
37.83
37.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,604.08
2,301.9
2,048.82
1,849.06
Net Worth
2,641.91
2,339.73
2,086.65
1,886.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,570.84
2,970.53
2,050.71
1,604.26
yoy growth (%)
-13.45
44.85
27.82
13.88
Raw materials
-1,612.1
-1,816.94
-1,208.74
-965.92
As % of sales
62.7
61.16
58.94
60.21
Employee costs
-231.16
-298.7
-197.08
-126.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
88.56
233.26
206.66
159.84
Depreciation
-143.71
-126.25
-72.73
-55.64
Tax paid
-24.65
-49.69
-70.11
-52.52
Working capital
-159.04
274.76
-26.27
203.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.45
44.85
27.82
13.88
Op profit growth
-27.4
33.53
28.17
0.93
EBIT growth
-41.69
19.47
22.54
5.36
Net profit growth
-65.18
34.43
27.23
8.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
4,879.2
4,203.14
1,572.81
1,507.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,879.2
4,203.14
1,572.81
1,507.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.4
30.44
30.18
21.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Jagdishkumar M Gupta
Managing Director
Kamal J Gupta
Managing Director
Nalin J Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
POORNIMA REDDY
Independent Director
Archana Yadav
Independent Director
Sidharath Shrawankumar Kapur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
J Kumar Infraprojects (JKIL), promoted by Jagdishkumar M Gupta and his family. Initially, Jagdishkumar M Gupta setup his proprietorship concern under the name and style of J Kumar & Co in 1980. Under his able stewardship the proprietary concern made modest beginning by maintenance of PWD buildings and scaled up to get registered with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra as a Class I-A Civil Contractor. With this registration, he started executing civil contracts for Government, Semi Government and other various private organizations relating to infrastructure and Civil Engineering Construction contracts, comprising mainly of roads, flyovers, bridges, irrigation projects, commercial buildings, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport contracts.The Company is a pure play EPC Company having a niche in construction of Urban Infra Projects including Metros, Flyover, bridges, Hospitals, Tunneles, Sewage Works, Riverfront Development, Roads & Expressway etc. It is renowned for undertaking design and construction projects on a turnkey basis meeting their clients requirements.Mr. Jagdishkumar M Gupta has extensive experience in this field. From 1980 till 2004 he carried out the business in his proprietary concern J. Kumar & Co. With a vision to expand the business, become a professionally driven company and reap the benefits of a corporate entity, Jagdishkumar M Gupta has incorporated a Company on December 2, 1999, by the name of J. Kumar & Company (India) Private
Read More
The J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is ₹5598.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is 16.16 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is ₹529.15 and ₹936.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.03%, 3 Years at 67.62%, 1 Year at 32.12%, 6 Month at -14.69%, 3 Month at 1.53% and 1 Month at -0.33%.
