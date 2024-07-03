Summary

J Kumar Infraprojects (JKIL), promoted by Jagdishkumar M Gupta and his family. Initially, Jagdishkumar M Gupta setup his proprietorship concern under the name and style of J Kumar & Co in 1980. Under his able stewardship the proprietary concern made modest beginning by maintenance of PWD buildings and scaled up to get registered with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra as a Class I-A Civil Contractor. With this registration, he started executing civil contracts for Government, Semi Government and other various private organizations relating to infrastructure and Civil Engineering Construction contracts, comprising mainly of roads, flyovers, bridges, irrigation projects, commercial buildings, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport contracts.The Company is a pure play EPC Company having a niche in construction of Urban Infra Projects including Metros, Flyover, bridges, Hospitals, Tunneles, Sewage Works, Riverfront Development, Roads & Expressway etc. It is renowned for undertaking design and construction projects on a turnkey basis meeting their clients requirements.Mr. Jagdishkumar M Gupta has extensive experience in this field. From 1980 till 2004 he carried out the business in his proprietary concern J. Kumar & Co. With a vision to expand the business, become a professionally driven company and reap the benefits of a corporate entity, Jagdishkumar M Gupta has incorporated a Company on December 2, 1999, by the name of J. Kumar & Company (India) Private

