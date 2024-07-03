iifl-logo-icon 1
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

739.9
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open765.05
  • Day's High772.8
  • 52 Wk High936.8
  • Prev. Close767.95
  • Day's Low730
  • 52 Wk Low 529.15
  • Turnover (lac)1,742.61
  • P/E16.16
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value372.49
  • EPS47.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,598.49
  • Div. Yield0.52
No Records Found

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

765.05

Prev. Close

767.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,742.61

Day's High

772.8

Day's Low

730

52 Week's High

936.8

52 Week's Low

529.15

Book Value

372.49

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,598.49

P/E

16.16

EPS

47.43

Divi. Yield

0.52

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.64%

Non-Promoter- 26.57%

Institutions: 26.57%

Non-Institutions: 26.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.83

37.83

37.83

37.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,604.08

2,301.9

2,048.82

1,849.06

Net Worth

2,641.91

2,339.73

2,086.65

1,886.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,570.84

2,970.53

2,050.71

1,604.26

yoy growth (%)

-13.45

44.85

27.82

13.88

Raw materials

-1,612.1

-1,816.94

-1,208.74

-965.92

As % of sales

62.7

61.16

58.94

60.21

Employee costs

-231.16

-298.7

-197.08

-126.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

88.56

233.26

206.66

159.84

Depreciation

-143.71

-126.25

-72.73

-55.64

Tax paid

-24.65

-49.69

-70.11

-52.52

Working capital

-159.04

274.76

-26.27

203.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.45

44.85

27.82

13.88

Op profit growth

-27.4

33.53

28.17

0.93

EBIT growth

-41.69

19.47

22.54

5.36

Net profit growth

-65.18

34.43

27.23

8.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

4,879.2

4,203.14

1,572.81

1,507.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,879.2

4,203.14

1,572.81

1,507.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.4

30.44

30.18

21.23

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Jagdishkumar M Gupta

Managing Director

Kamal J Gupta

Managing Director

Nalin J Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

POORNIMA REDDY

Independent Director

Archana Yadav

Independent Director

Sidharath Shrawankumar Kapur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

J Kumar Infraprojects (JKIL), promoted by Jagdishkumar M Gupta and his family. Initially, Jagdishkumar M Gupta setup his proprietorship concern under the name and style of J Kumar & Co in 1980. Under his able stewardship the proprietary concern made modest beginning by maintenance of PWD buildings and scaled up to get registered with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra as a Class I-A Civil Contractor. With this registration, he started executing civil contracts for Government, Semi Government and other various private organizations relating to infrastructure and Civil Engineering Construction contracts, comprising mainly of roads, flyovers, bridges, irrigation projects, commercial buildings, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport contracts.The Company is a pure play EPC Company having a niche in construction of Urban Infra Projects including Metros, Flyover, bridges, Hospitals, Tunneles, Sewage Works, Riverfront Development, Roads & Expressway etc. It is renowned for undertaking design and construction projects on a turnkey basis meeting their clients requirements.Mr. Jagdishkumar M Gupta has extensive experience in this field. From 1980 till 2004 he carried out the business in his proprietary concern J. Kumar & Co. With a vision to expand the business, become a professionally driven company and reap the benefits of a corporate entity, Jagdishkumar M Gupta has incorporated a Company on December 2, 1999, by the name of J. Kumar & Company (India) Private
Company FAQs

What is the J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is ₹5598.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is 16.16 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is ₹529.15 and ₹936.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd?

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.03%, 3 Years at 67.62%, 1 Year at 32.12%, 6 Month at -14.69%, 3 Month at 1.53% and 1 Month at -0.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.65 %
Institutions - 26.57 %
Public - 26.78 %

