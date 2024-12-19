J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd received a ₹632 Crore contract from NBCC (India) Ltd, a government corporation, to develop the DTC Hari Nagar community.

The overall contract value, including all taxes and levies, is subject to revision based on changes in the GST rate for works contracts. The project is planned to be completed within 27 months.

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra. The construction engineering firm has told the bourses that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has granted it a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to design and build an elevated road in Thane.

According to the project information, J Kumar Infraprojects will design and build the elevated road connecting Anand Nagar and Saket on the Eastern Highway. The project has a 48-month completion target. J Kumar Infraprojects is a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The company specializes in the construction of roads, flyovers, bridges, railroad structures, sports facilities, and airport runways.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three primary segments: project management consultation, real estate, and engineering procurement and construction.

