iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024 , 11:48 AM

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd received a ₹632 Crore contract from NBCC (India) Ltd, a government corporation, to develop the DTC Hari Nagar community.

The overall contract value, including all taxes and levies, is subject to revision based on changes in the GST rate for works contracts. The project is planned to be completed within 27 months.

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra. The construction engineering firm has told the bourses that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has granted it a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to design and build an elevated road in Thane.

According to the project information, J Kumar Infraprojects will design and build the elevated road connecting Anand Nagar and Saket on the Eastern Highway. The project has a 48-month completion target. J Kumar Infraprojects is a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The company specializes in the construction of roads, flyovers, bridges, railroad structures, sports facilities, and airport runways.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three primary segments: project management consultation, real estate, and engineering procurement and construction. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • J Kumar Infraprojects News
  • J Kumar Infraprojects Order
  • J Kumar Infraprojects Updates
  • J. Kumar Infraprojects
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.