J Kumar Infraprojects Wins ₹3,218 Crore Infra Projects in Noida, Pune, Thane

J Kumar Infraprojects International Ltd has announced on January 15 that it has received a major contract worth over ₹1,073 crore from the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC). The company has obtained the Letter of Award (LoA) for the development of Silicon City Phase-IV at Sector 76, Noida. The EPC scope of services for the project.

The package envisages the construction of the project and the operation and maintenance of the project by J Kumar Infraprojects for a period of two years. The overall execution cost of this project is ₹1,057 crores, while the operation and maintenance share is ₹15.4 crores.

The project will have a completion timeline of course of two years in a row, constituting a notable recent milestone for the company, which has a number of similar developments set on urban neighbourhoods.

J Kumar Infraprojects received yet another significant order in October for ₹298 crore from the Pune Municipal Corporation. This project in Pune is about developing the Mula River along the stretch in between Wakad Bypass and Sangvi Bridge, which is the mention of stretches 1, 2, 3.

Afterwards, at the end of the same month, it was awarded a significant contract by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) worth ₹1,847.72 crore. Thane AAC is an elevated road to Anand Nagar to Saket on the Eastern Highway Project by the MMRDA This work attracted a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the company.

Such back-to-back project wins reflect the capability of J Kumar Infraprojects to undertake large-scale and diversified projects and strong presence in the urban infrastructure segment in India.

With an order book that is healthier than any in its sector & large ticket contracts spread across several cities, the company is fast emerging as a leader in innovation and execution in infrastructure.