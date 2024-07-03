J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Summary

J Kumar Infraprojects (JKIL), promoted by Jagdishkumar M Gupta and his family. Initially, Jagdishkumar M Gupta setup his proprietorship concern under the name and style of J Kumar & Co in 1980. Under his able stewardship the proprietary concern made modest beginning by maintenance of PWD buildings and scaled up to get registered with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra as a Class I-A Civil Contractor. With this registration, he started executing civil contracts for Government, Semi Government and other various private organizations relating to infrastructure and Civil Engineering Construction contracts, comprising mainly of roads, flyovers, bridges, irrigation projects, commercial buildings, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport contracts.The Company is a pure play EPC Company having a niche in construction of Urban Infra Projects including Metros, Flyover, bridges, Hospitals, Tunneles, Sewage Works, Riverfront Development, Roads & Expressway etc. It is renowned for undertaking design and construction projects on a turnkey basis meeting their clients requirements.Mr. Jagdishkumar M Gupta has extensive experience in this field. From 1980 till 2004 he carried out the business in his proprietary concern J. Kumar & Co. With a vision to expand the business, become a professionally driven company and reap the benefits of a corporate entity, Jagdishkumar M Gupta has incorporated a Company on December 2, 1999, by the name of J. Kumar & Company (India) Private Limited. The proprietary concern J. Kumar & Co. had a PWD registration of Class 1-A. With effect from November 25, 2004 the said license of J. Kumar & Co. was transferred to the Company without any consideration and a fresh Certificate of Registration was issued by the Public Works Department to the Company effective from the said date Pursuant to this transfer, 7 contracts amounting to a contract value of Rs. 3008.98 lacs awarded to J. Kumar & Co. were transferred in the name of the Company by the respective authorities and were thereinafter carried out by us. Thereafter no fresh business was undertaken in J. Kumar & Co.The company has formed a Joint Venture namely, Ameya Developers and J. Kumar Joint Venture, a 50:50 partnership firm which has executed the twin flyover at Konkan Bhavan Junction, CBD Belapur and the Flyover at Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The Joint Venture firm continued to quote for many flyover projects and obtain orders from Government and Semi Government Bodies. The name of the Joint Venture is now changed to Ameya J. Kumar Constructions and has obtained PWD registration in the new name.JKIL entered Pilling segment in FY 2006 by acquiring hydraulic piling rigs.The company is registered with Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation as class 1 A contractor since May 03, 2007 and obtained orders for the execution of spillways, M.I. Tanks etc. The company has a branch office established in Yavatmal to handle all the irrigation contracts in Vidharbha region.Company made a successful initial public offering (IPO) through 100% Book Building process of 65,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 100/- per share. The shares were allotted on 6th February 2008. The Equity Shares issued were listed and allowed for trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) with effect from February 12, 2008. Resulting to theis, the Share Capital of the Company also increased from 12495420 Equity shares of Rs 10/- each to 20724420 Equity shares of Rs 10/- each.As of March 31, 2009, 11,037 km of national highways under NHDP got completed.During the year 2009-10, the Company raised funds aggregating Rs.5,545.90 lacs through Qualified Institutional Placement of Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 180.25 per Equity Share inclusive of premium of Rs. 170.25 per Equity Share). This has resulted in increasing the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company from 2,47,24,420 Equity Shares of Rs 10/ each aggregating Rs. 24,72,44,200/- to 2,78,01,205 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each aggregating Rs. 27,80,12,050/-.During period 2011-12, the Company completed Rs. 600 crore Sion Panvel Special State Highway and Navi Mumbai Metro Project worth Rs. 145 Crores etc. It completed the Ahmedabad Metro Project worth Rs 278.1 Crore in 2015. In 2019, it completed Pune Metro Elevated Project; completed Mumbai Metro Line 6, package BC01 & BC03; completed construction of Airoli Creek Bridge; completed the construction order of Dwarka Expressway Package 1 from NHAI, in 2020, it completed construction work of Mumbai Metro Line 9 from MMRDA; in 2021, it completed the Underground Metro Project from GMRC, Surat, it bagged Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector from MMRDA.In 2022-23, it completed the Pune Riverfront Project worth Rs 605 Crore, Mumbai Metro Line 2B project worth Rs 1,168 Crore; Delhi Underground Metro Project worth Rs 1,439 Crore. It established unobstructed connectivity at Amra Marg and opened up public access to the JNPT Port.