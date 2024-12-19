Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
46.64%
46.64%
46.64%
46.64%
46.64%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
26.57%
27.39%
26.67%
25.34%
24.8%
Non-Institutions
26.78%
25.95%
26.68%
28.01%
28.55%
Total Non-Promoter
53.35%
53.35%
53.35%
53.35%
53.35%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
