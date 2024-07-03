J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
3,454.24
3,068.94
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3,454.24
3,068.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
19.72
21.12
Total Income
3,473.95
3,090.06
Total Expenditure
2,953.29
2,631.31
PBIDT
520.66
458.74
Interest
87.21
71.92
PBDT
433.45
386.83
Depreciation
126.83
113.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
82.73
73.3
Deferred Tax
-5.02
-0.43
Reported Profit After Tax
228.91
200.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
228.91
200.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
228.91
200.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.25
26.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
37.83
37.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.07
14.94
PBDTM(%)
12.54
12.6
PATM(%)
6.62
6.53
In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
