J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

3,454.24

3,068.94

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

3,454.24

3,068.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

19.72

21.12

Total Income

3,473.95

3,090.06

Total Expenditure

2,953.29

2,631.31

PBIDT

520.66

458.74

Interest

87.21

71.92

PBDT

433.45

386.83

Depreciation

126.83

113.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

82.73

73.3

Deferred Tax

-5.02

-0.43

Reported Profit After Tax

228.91

200.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

228.91

200.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

228.91

200.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

30.25

26.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

37.83

37.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.07

14.94

PBDTM(%)

12.54

12.6

PATM(%)

6.62

6.53

J Kumar Infra: Related NEWS

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

