J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

754.3
(1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,570.84

2,970.53

2,050.71

1,604.26

yoy growth (%)

-13.45

44.85

27.82

13.88

Raw materials

-1,612.1

-1,816.94

-1,208.74

-965.92

As % of sales

62.7

61.16

58.94

60.21

Employee costs

-231.16

-298.7

-197.08

-126.68

As % of sales

8.99

10.05

9.61

7.89

Other costs

-416.19

-425.97

-323.68

-261.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.18

14.33

15.78

16.27

Operating profit

311.37

428.91

321.2

250.59

OPM

12.11

14.43

15.66

15.62

Depreciation

-143.71

-126.25

-72.73

-55.64

Interest expense

-104.38

-97.68

-70.33

-66.19

Other income

25.28

28.29

28.53

31.1

Profit before tax

88.56

233.26

206.66

159.84

Taxes

-24.65

-49.69

-70.11

-52.52

Tax rate

-27.83

-21.3

-33.92

-32.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

63.91

183.57

136.55

107.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

63.91

183.57

136.55

107.31

yoy growth (%)

-65.18

34.43

27.23

8.95

NPM

2.48

6.17

6.65

6.68

J Kumar Infra : related Articles

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

