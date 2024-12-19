Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,570.84
2,970.53
2,050.71
1,604.26
yoy growth (%)
-13.45
44.85
27.82
13.88
Raw materials
-1,612.1
-1,816.94
-1,208.74
-965.92
As % of sales
62.7
61.16
58.94
60.21
Employee costs
-231.16
-298.7
-197.08
-126.68
As % of sales
8.99
10.05
9.61
7.89
Other costs
-416.19
-425.97
-323.68
-261.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.18
14.33
15.78
16.27
Operating profit
311.37
428.91
321.2
250.59
OPM
12.11
14.43
15.66
15.62
Depreciation
-143.71
-126.25
-72.73
-55.64
Interest expense
-104.38
-97.68
-70.33
-66.19
Other income
25.28
28.29
28.53
31.1
Profit before tax
88.56
233.26
206.66
159.84
Taxes
-24.65
-49.69
-70.11
-52.52
Tax rate
-27.83
-21.3
-33.92
-32.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.91
183.57
136.55
107.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
63.91
183.57
136.55
107.31
yoy growth (%)
-65.18
34.43
27.23
8.95
NPM
2.48
6.17
6.65
6.68
In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
