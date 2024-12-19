iifl-logo-icon 1
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

739.9
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

J Kumar Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

88.56

233.26

206.66

159.84

Depreciation

-143.71

-126.25

-72.73

-55.64

Tax paid

-24.65

-49.69

-70.11

-52.52

Working capital

-159.04

274.76

-26.27

203.58

Other operating items

Operating

-238.83

332.08

37.54

255.25

Capital expenditure

94.67

365.08

276.71

135.35

Free cash flow

-144.15

697.16

314.25

390.6

Equity raised

3,578.27

3,080.49

2,702.5

2,514.7

Investing

0.36

-13.8

14.71

-178.61

Financing

-72.98

157.61

183.53

83.11

Dividends paid

0

0

15.13

15.13

Net in cash

3,361.49

3,921.46

3,230.13

2,824.93

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

