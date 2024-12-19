J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
88.56
233.26
206.66
159.84
Depreciation
-143.71
-126.25
-72.73
-55.64
Tax paid
-24.65
-49.69
-70.11
-52.52
Working capital
-159.04
274.76
-26.27
203.58
Other operating items
Operating
-238.83
332.08
37.54
255.25
Capital expenditure
94.67
365.08
276.71
135.35
Free cash flow
-144.15
697.16
314.25
390.6
Equity raised
3,578.27
3,080.49
2,702.5
2,514.7
Investing
0.36
-13.8
14.71
-178.61
Financing
-72.98
157.61
183.53
83.11
Dividends paid
0
0
15.13
15.13
Net in cash
3,361.49
3,921.46
3,230.13
2,824.93
In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
