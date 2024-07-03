J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
4,879.2
4,203.14
1,572.81
1,507.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,879.2
4,203.14
1,572.81
1,507.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.4
30.44
30.18
21.23
Total Income
4,907.61
4,233.58
1,602.99
1,529.01
Total Expenditure
4,175.14
3,606.07
1,323.49
1,261.34
PBIDT
732.47
627.51
279.5
267.67
Interest
123.88
99.2
66.07
63.48
PBDT
608.59
528.31
213.43
204.19
Depreciation
168.01
154.74
55.63
51.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
120.09
100.48
50.22
49.33
Deferred Tax
-8.1
-1.3
2.02
7.59
Reported Profit After Tax
328.59
274.39
105.56
96.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
330.77
274.39
105.56
96.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.04
2.96
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
330.77
274.39
105.6
93.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
43.71
36.26
13.59
13.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
80
0
40
40
Equity
37.83
37.83
37.83
37.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.01
14.92
17.77
17.75
PBDTM(%)
12.47
12.56
13.56
13.54
PATM(%)
6.73
6.52
6.71
6.37
In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
