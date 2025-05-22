J Kumar Infraprojects Q4 Net Profit Rises 14.3% to ₹114 Crore; Revenue Up 14.6% YoY

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd reported healthy financial results in Q4FY25 and has completed the financial year on a strong footing with growth in all major financial metrics.

J Kumar Infraprojects’s net profit also increased by 14.3% to ₹114 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 from ₹99.7 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations, for Q4 FY25 up 14.6% at ₹1,632.7 crore ($17395380) from ₹1,425 crore in Q4 FY24, primarily attributed to the solid execution in the infrastructure projects.

In terms of operations, EBITDA stood at ₹235 crore; up 15.6% (YoY) ₹203.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA margin was 14.4%, in line as we continued to manage our cost effectively and deliver strong project execution.

Dividend Announcement: Board of Directors of the company had recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share (80% on face value) in FY25. The proposed dividend needs to have the shareholders approved in the next AGM.

J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited was established in 1980 by Mr. Jagdishkumar M. Gupta. Over the past year, J. Kumar Infraprojects have emerged one of the best infrastructure companies in India. The company have experience in different methods of construction and have completed complex projects. J. Kumar Infraprojects is experienced in the construction of large infrastructure projects with underground and aerial Metro, Irrigation Projects, Diaphragm walls, Tunnelling, Creek & River Projects and we have structured a strong list of achievements.

