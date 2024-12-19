J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.83
37.83
37.83
37.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,604.08
2,301.9
2,048.82
1,849.06
Net Worth
2,641.91
2,339.73
2,086.65
1,886.89
Minority Interest
Debt
592.6
547.28
471.56
567.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.04
22.93
23.76
27.35
Total Liabilities
3,253.55
2,909.94
2,581.97
2,481.29
Fixed Assets
1,081.89
1,031.85
941.42
955.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.4
1
2.24
1.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.18
0
0
2.76
Networking Capital
1,661.84
1,500.56
1,264.8
1,013.76
Inventories
481.46
392.7
365.74
286.08
Inventory Days
40.61
Sundry Debtors
1,192.44
1,141.27
888.01
619.82
Debtor Days
88
Other Current Assets
1,446.49
1,412.43
1,372.83
1,274.35
Sundry Creditors
-586.39
-629.82
-572.9
-457.82
Creditor Days
64.99
Other Current Liabilities
-872.16
-816.02
-788.88
-708.67
Cash
504.25
376.53
373.51
507.8
Total Assets
3,253.56
2,909.94
2,581.97
2,481.28
In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.