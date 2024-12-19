iifl-logo-icon 1
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

738.2
(-0.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.83

37.83

37.83

37.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,604.08

2,301.9

2,048.82

1,849.06

Net Worth

2,641.91

2,339.73

2,086.65

1,886.89

Minority Interest

Debt

592.6

547.28

471.56

567.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

19.04

22.93

23.76

27.35

Total Liabilities

3,253.55

2,909.94

2,581.97

2,481.29

Fixed Assets

1,081.89

1,031.85

941.42

955.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.4

1

2.24

1.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.18

0

0

2.76

Networking Capital

1,661.84

1,500.56

1,264.8

1,013.76

Inventories

481.46

392.7

365.74

286.08

Inventory Days

40.61

Sundry Debtors

1,192.44

1,141.27

888.01

619.82

Debtor Days

88

Other Current Assets

1,446.49

1,412.43

1,372.83

1,274.35

Sundry Creditors

-586.39

-629.82

-572.9

-457.82

Creditor Days

64.99

Other Current Liabilities

-872.16

-816.02

-788.88

-708.67

Cash

504.25

376.53

373.51

507.8

Total Assets

3,253.56

2,909.94

2,581.97

2,481.28

J Kumar Infra : related Articles

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More

