|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.31
Op profit growth
1.18
EBIT growth
3.42
Net profit growth
9.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.85
16.34
EBIT margin
14.23
14.35
Net profit margin
6.71
6.37
RoCE
12.73
RoNW
1.96
RoA
1.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.95
12.7
Dividend per share
2
2
Cash EPS
6.59
5.92
Book value per share
183.57
170.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.64
21.56
P/CEPS
39.41
46.2
P/B
1.41
1.6
EV/EBIDTA
6.75
8.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
14.33
15.75
Tax payout
-33.1
-37.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.79
Inventory days
141.32
Creditor days
-44.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.38
-3.4
Net debt / equity
-0.05
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-0.31
0.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.66
-59.6
Employee costs
-7.95
-7.63
Other costs
-16.52
-16.41
