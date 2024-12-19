iifl-logo-icon 1
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Key Ratios

712.95
(-1.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.31

Op profit growth

1.18

EBIT growth

3.42

Net profit growth

9.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.85

16.34

EBIT margin

14.23

14.35

Net profit margin

6.71

6.37

RoCE

12.73

RoNW

1.96

RoA

1.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.95

12.7

Dividend per share

2

2

Cash EPS

6.59

5.92

Book value per share

183.57

170.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.64

21.56

P/CEPS

39.41

46.2

P/B

1.41

1.6

EV/EBIDTA

6.75

8.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

14.33

15.75

Tax payout

-33.1

-37.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.79

Inventory days

141.32

Creditor days

-44.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.38

-3.4

Net debt / equity

-0.05

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

-0.31

0.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.66

-59.6

Employee costs

-7.95

-7.63

Other costs

-16.52

-16.41

Whatsapp
