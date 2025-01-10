To,

The Members of

J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under

Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue recognition – Accounting for Construction Contracts Key Audit matter Description There are significant accounting judgment including estimation of costs to complete, determining the stage of completion and the timing of revenue recognition. The Company recognises revenue and profit/loss on the basis of stage of completion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred at balance sheet date, relative to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue and profit/loss therefore rely on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each contract. Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific uncertain risks, or disputed claims against the Company, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the contract life and adjusted where appropriate. The revenue on contracts may also include variable consideration (variations and claims). Variable consideration is recognised when the recovery of such consideration is highly probable. Refer to Note Number 2.2(f ) Summary of significant accounting policies – "Revenue Recognition" of the Financial Statements

Revenue recognition – Accounting for Construction Contracts (Contd.) Principal Audit Procedures Our procedures included: y Testing of the design and implementation of controls involved for the determination of the estimates used as well as their operating effectiveness; y Testing the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers; y Testing a sample of contracts for appropriate identification of performance obligations; y For the sample selected, reviewing for change orders and the impact on the estimated costs to complete; y Engaging technical experts to review estimates of costs to complete for sample contracts; and y Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Key audit matter Description The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer to Note Number 2.2 (k) and (l) -Summary of significant accounting policies – "Taxes on Income" and "provisions, contingent liabilities, contingent assets and commitments" of the Financial Statements Principal Audit Procedures Our procedures included the following: y Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions; y Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from the management; y We along with our internal tax experts – i. Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated the Managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provision; ii. Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases; and iii. Considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian accounting standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

We did not audit the financial information of 25 Joint Operations (JOs) included in the respective standalone audited financial statements of the Parent whose financial statements/financial information reflect total assets of H71,363.75 Lakh (without intercompany elimination) as of March 31, 2024, total revenue of H1,77,548.54 Lakh (without intercompany elimination) and total profit after tax (net) of H3,139.66 Lakh (without intercompany elimination) for the year ended on that date, as considered in the financial statements.

The financial information of 6 JOs have been reviewed by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management whose financial statements/financial information reflect total assets of H64,034.45 Lakh as of March 31,2024, total revenue of H1,77,547.82 Lakh and total profit after tax (net) of H3,142.10 Lakh for the year ended on that date and for remaining 19 JOs, whose financial information reflect total assets of H7,329.30 Lakh as of March 31, 2024, total revenue of H0.72 Lakh and total profit/(loss) after tax (net) of H(2.44) Lakh, un-audited financial information certified by the management have been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these JOs, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors and financial statements certified by the management, respectively.

Our report on the Statement is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Company does not have any branches. Hence, the provisions of section 143(3)(c) is not applicable. d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. f ) In our opinion, there are no financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. h) There is no adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith. i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. k) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Paragraph ‘‘1 "of Report on other legal and regulatory requirement referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following: i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment: a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner at regular intervals which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988 as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in certain companies. The Company has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any loans and advances in the nature of loans, any guarantee and security to any other entity. Thus Clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and (B) are not applicable to the Company.

Sr. No. Amount 1 Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year to others (Loan to employees) 359.74 2 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case 179.64

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investment made during the year and the investments made earlier and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above loans are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year (c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest (if any) has been stipulated, and repayments of principal amount and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) Based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) Based on the audit procedures performed, there were no loans which were renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f ) Based on the audit procedures performed, the company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f ) of the Order is not applicable iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act to the extent applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. vi. We have reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. However, Cost Audit has been prescribed for the Company and cost audit has been conducted by the Cost Auditor. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) All statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have been deposited and they are not disputed. Hence reporting under clause 3(vii)(b) is not applicable. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint operations and associate. The Company does not have any subsidiary (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(f ) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint operations. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records and documents produced before us, during the year the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There has been no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, therefore the provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act. xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, during the course of audit, the Company (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. xvii The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no ongoing projects under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xxi. As per the information and explanation given to us, there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors of the Joint Operations and associate included in the Financial Statements and thus the said clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure B

(Referred to in paragraph 2(i) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over Financial Reporting of J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited ("the Company") as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The management of the Company, is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING.

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; and (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.