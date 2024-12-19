Directors recommended dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share (i.e. 80% on the Face value of Rs 5/- per Equity Share) for the financial year 2023-24, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)