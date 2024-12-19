iifl-logo-icon 1
716.6
(-0.93%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:39:58 AM

J Kumar Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202417 Sep 2024-480Final
Directors recommended dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share (i.e. 80% on the Face value of Rs 5/- per Equity Share) for the financial year 2023-24, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

J Kumar Infra: Related News

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

