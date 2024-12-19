iifl-logo-icon 1
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Board Meeting

729.5
(2.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:57 AM

J Kumar Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
J.KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quaretr and half year ended as on September 2024 Submission of the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30.09.2024 as per the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
J.KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended as June 30 2024 and proposal of fund raising Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
J.KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 to recommend dividend if any etc. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and approval of Dividned by the Board of Directors. Re-constitution of the statutory Committees of the Company, namely, Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee with effect from May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Please find the attachment. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors as held on March 28, 2024
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
J.KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended as on December 31 2023 Attached please find herewith the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 alongwith Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

J Kumar Infra: Related News

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
