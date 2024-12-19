|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|J.KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quaretr and half year ended as on September 2024 Submission of the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30.09.2024 as per the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|J.KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended as June 30 2024 and proposal of fund raising Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|J.KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 to recommend dividend if any etc. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and approval of Dividned by the Board of Directors. Re-constitution of the statutory Committees of the Company, namely, Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee with effect from May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Please find the attachment. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors as held on March 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|J.KUMAR INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended as on December 31 2023 Attached please find herewith the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 alongwith Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
