|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 Kindly find attached herewith the letter for intimation of record date and book closure dates for the purpose of dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Submission of Voting Results for the business as per the Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company as held on 24.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024)
