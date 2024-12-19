iifl-logo-icon 1
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd AGM

703.55
(-0.05%)
Jan 15, 2025

J Kumar Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024
15/01/2025
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Sep 20246 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 Kindly find attached herewith the letter for intimation of record date and book closure dates for the purpose of dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Submission of Voting Results for the business as per the Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company as held on 24.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024)

J Kumar Infra: Related News

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

J Kumar Infra secures government contract worth ₹632 Crore

19 Dec 2024

In October, J Kumar Infraprojects received an order of ₹1,847.72 Crore in Thane, Maharashtra.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Read More

