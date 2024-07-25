SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹55.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.21
Day's High₹56.15
Day's Low₹56.15
52 Week's High₹141
52 Week's Low₹47.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88.23
P/E14.08
EPS3.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.3
7.54
2.74
2.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.06
2.69
4.57
3.46
Net Worth
16.36
10.23
7.31
6.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Mr Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy
Whole Time Director
Mrs Mydhili Rajagopal Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mr Nageswara Rao Repuri
Independent Director
Mr Mallikarjuna Katta
Independent Director
Mr Kamleshkumar Kantilal Wakharia
Independent Director
Mr Venkata Rama Krishna Akella
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Mukeshbhai Samani
Reports by V.L.Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
V.L. Infraprojects Ltd was originally incorporated as registered in the name of V.L. Infraprojects Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated December 19, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to V.L. Infraprojects Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company dated September 01, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Company was founded by visionary Promoter, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy, Annam Reddy. The Company is engaged in executing water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects mainly involving procurement of pipes and their laying, joining, and commissioning with backward integration including all allied civil engineering works like construction of civil work, pumping stations and installation of electromechanical equipments (pumping machinery) for distribution of water supply from the river to household. We also provide operations & maintenance services for water distribution pipelines.The Company began operations focusing on water pipeline projects in Gujarat. Since then, it expanded services to encompass all aspects of road construction, irrigation, water infrastructure, and environmental projects in States of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The Company is a Government Approved Contractor in AA Class with the Government of Gujarat, Civil/Electrical Con
The V.L.Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd is ₹88.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd is 14.08 and 2.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V.L.Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd is ₹47.25 and ₹141 as of 03 Jan ‘25
V.L.Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -32.96%, 3 Month at -22.71% and 1 Month at -5.55%.
