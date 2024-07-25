iifl-logo-icon 1
V.L.Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

56.15
(2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:16:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High56.15
  • 52 Wk High141
  • Prev. Close55.05
  • Day's Low56.15
  • 52 Wk Low 47.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.21
  • P/E14.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0

Prev. Close

55.05

Turnover(Lac.)

4.21

Day's High

56.15

Day's Low

56.15

52 Week's High

141

52 Week's Low

47.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88.23

P/E

14.08

EPS

3.91

Divi. Yield

0

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:04 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.39%

Non-Promoter- 5.19%

Institutions: 5.19%

Non-Institutions: 29.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.3

7.54

2.74

2.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.06

2.69

4.57

3.46

Net Worth

16.36

10.23

7.31

6.2

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V.L.Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Mr Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy

Whole Time Director

Mrs Mydhili Rajagopal Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mr Nageswara Rao Repuri

Independent Director

Mr Mallikarjuna Katta

Independent Director

Mr Kamleshkumar Kantilal Wakharia

Independent Director

Mr Venkata Rama Krishna Akella

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjali Mukeshbhai Samani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V.L.Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

V.L. Infraprojects Ltd was originally incorporated as registered in the name of V.L. Infraprojects Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated December 19, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to V.L. Infraprojects Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company dated September 01, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Company was founded by visionary Promoter, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy, Annam Reddy. The Company is engaged in executing water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects mainly involving procurement of pipes and their laying, joining, and commissioning with backward integration including all allied civil engineering works like construction of civil work, pumping stations and installation of electromechanical equipments (pumping machinery) for distribution of water supply from the river to household. We also provide operations & maintenance services for water distribution pipelines.The Company began operations focusing on water pipeline projects in Gujarat. Since then, it expanded services to encompass all aspects of road construction, irrigation, water infrastructure, and environmental projects in States of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The Company is a Government Approved Contractor in AA Class with the Government of Gujarat, Civil/Electrical Con
Company FAQs

What is the V.L.Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The V.L.Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd is ₹88.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd is 14.08 and 2.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V.L.Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd is ₹47.25 and ₹141 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd?

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -32.96%, 3 Month at -22.71% and 1 Month at -5.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V.L.Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.39 %
Institutions - 5.19 %
Public - 29.41 %

