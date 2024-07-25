V.L.Infraprojects Ltd Summary

V.L. Infraprojects Ltd was originally incorporated as registered in the name of V.L. Infraprojects Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated December 19, 2014 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to V.L. Infraprojects Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company dated September 01, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Company was founded by visionary Promoter, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy, Annam Reddy. The Company is engaged in executing water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects mainly involving procurement of pipes and their laying, joining, and commissioning with backward integration including all allied civil engineering works like construction of civil work, pumping stations and installation of electromechanical equipments (pumping machinery) for distribution of water supply from the river to household. We also provide operations & maintenance services for water distribution pipelines.The Company began operations focusing on water pipeline projects in Gujarat. Since then, it expanded services to encompass all aspects of road construction, irrigation, water infrastructure, and environmental projects in States of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The Company is a Government Approved Contractor in AA Class with the Government of Gujarat, Civil/Electrical Contractor License from Karnataka State Public Works Department, Special Class Registration in Government of Telangana and Contractor Registration in Government of Madhya Pradesh. The Company provides designing, construction, and commissioning of various types of government projects especially in water infrastructure and irrigation segment.The Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards, the same is evident by the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management, and ISO 45001:2018 certification for occupational health and safety management systems.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 4410000 fresh issue equity shares.