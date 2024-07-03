SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹283.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.72
Day's High₹282.6
Day's Low₹280
52 Week's High₹393.9
52 Week's Low₹90.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)692.57
P/E42.51
EPS6.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.73
14.81
14.81
14.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.59
40.39
27.54
24.31
Net Worth
108.32
55.2
42.35
39.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
224.01
241.95
93.61
69.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
224.01
241.95
93.61
69.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.08
0.84
1.07
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Subramaniam Swaminathan Iyer
Whole-time Director
Jayasudha Iyer
Executive Director & CFO
Venkatraman Ganesan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G S Venkatasubramanian
Independent Director
Chandan Ambaly
Independent Director
Siddhartha Shankar Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Sahbani
Reports by Atmastco Ltd
Summary
Atmastco Limited was originally incorporated as Atmastco Private Limited as a Private Limited Company at Bhilai, Chhattisgarh vide Certificate of Incorporation on April 07, 1994 issued by the RoC, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company by the Shareholders on March 22, 2016 and name of the Company was changed to Atmastco Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2016 issued by the RoC, Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur. On December 02, 1994, the Company acquired the ongoing business of a said Partnership Firm, which commenced its business operations in 1988 and where one of the promoters Mr. Subramaniam Swaminathan Iyer was partner. The Company is an ISO 9001-2015, ISO 9001-2015, ISO 45001-2018 & ISO 14001-2015 certified Company engaged in the business of executing turkey/ Engineering Procurement and Construction Company (EPC) contracts in Ferrous and non-ferrous sector and provide end-to-end solutions offering multi-disciplinary services and project management solutions.The Company is engaged in design, manufacturing and supply of precision equipments and heavy fabrication structures for various industrial use. The Company is mainly into manufacturing and fabrication work of heavy structures such as Ceiling Girder, Railway Girder, Columns & Bracings, Bolted Structures, Equipments and Pressure ducts, Box Columns, etc. which are used in Power and Energy, Steel Plants, Cement Plants, Railway Bridges, Water Treatment Pla
The Atmastco Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atmastco Ltd is ₹692.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Atmastco Ltd is 42.51 and 6.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atmastco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atmastco Ltd is ₹90.05 and ₹393.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Atmastco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 197.17%, 6 Month at -21.92%, 3 Month at 10.16% and 1 Month at 30.97%.
