Atmastco Ltd Share Price

280
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:15:49 AM

  • Open0
  • Day's High282.6
  • 52 Wk High393.9
  • Prev. Close283.95
  • Day's Low280
  • 52 Wk Low 90.05
  • Turnover (lac)62.72
  • P/E42.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)692.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Atmastco Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0

Prev. Close

283.95

Turnover(Lac.)

62.72

Day's High

282.6

Day's Low

280

52 Week's High

393.9

52 Week's Low

90.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

692.57

P/E

42.51

EPS

6.68

Divi. Yield

0

Atmastco Ltd Corporate Action

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Atmastco Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Atmastco Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:47 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 31.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Atmastco Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.73

14.81

14.81

14.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.59

40.39

27.54

24.31

Net Worth

108.32

55.2

42.35

39.12

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

224.01

241.95

93.61

69.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

224.01

241.95

93.61

69.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.08

0.84

1.07

0.52

Atmastco Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Atmastco Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Subramaniam Swaminathan Iyer

Whole-time Director

Jayasudha Iyer

Executive Director & CFO

Venkatraman Ganesan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G S Venkatasubramanian

Independent Director

Chandan Ambaly

Independent Director

Siddhartha Shankar Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Sahbani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atmastco Ltd

Summary

Atmastco Limited was originally incorporated as Atmastco Private Limited as a Private Limited Company at Bhilai, Chhattisgarh vide Certificate of Incorporation on April 07, 1994 issued by the RoC, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company by the Shareholders on March 22, 2016 and name of the Company was changed to Atmastco Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2016 issued by the RoC, Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur. On December 02, 1994, the Company acquired the ongoing business of a said Partnership Firm, which commenced its business operations in 1988 and where one of the promoters Mr. Subramaniam Swaminathan Iyer was partner. The Company is an ISO 9001-2015, ISO 9001-2015, ISO 45001-2018 & ISO 14001-2015 certified Company engaged in the business of executing turkey/ Engineering Procurement and Construction Company (EPC) contracts in Ferrous and non-ferrous sector and provide end-to-end solutions offering multi-disciplinary services and project management solutions.The Company is engaged in design, manufacturing and supply of precision equipments and heavy fabrication structures for various industrial use. The Company is mainly into manufacturing and fabrication work of heavy structures such as Ceiling Girder, Railway Girder, Columns & Bracings, Bolted Structures, Equipments and Pressure ducts, Box Columns, etc. which are used in Power and Energy, Steel Plants, Cement Plants, Railway Bridges, Water Treatment Pla
Company FAQs

What is the Atmastco Ltd share price today?

The Atmastco Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atmastco Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atmastco Ltd is ₹692.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atmastco Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atmastco Ltd is 42.51 and 6.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atmastco Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atmastco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atmastco Ltd is ₹90.05 and ₹393.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atmastco Ltd?

Atmastco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 197.17%, 6 Month at -21.92%, 3 Month at 10.16% and 1 Month at 30.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atmastco Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atmastco Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.43 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 31.55 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

