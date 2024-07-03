Summary

Atmastco Limited was originally incorporated as Atmastco Private Limited as a Private Limited Company at Bhilai, Chhattisgarh vide Certificate of Incorporation on April 07, 1994 issued by the RoC, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company by the Shareholders on March 22, 2016 and name of the Company was changed to Atmastco Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2016 issued by the RoC, Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur. On December 02, 1994, the Company acquired the ongoing business of a said Partnership Firm, which commenced its business operations in 1988 and where one of the promoters Mr. Subramaniam Swaminathan Iyer was partner. The Company is an ISO 9001-2015, ISO 9001-2015, ISO 45001-2018 & ISO 14001-2015 certified Company engaged in the business of executing turkey/ Engineering Procurement and Construction Company (EPC) contracts in Ferrous and non-ferrous sector and provide end-to-end solutions offering multi-disciplinary services and project management solutions.The Company is engaged in design, manufacturing and supply of precision equipments and heavy fabrication structures for various industrial use. The Company is mainly into manufacturing and fabrication work of heavy structures such as Ceiling Girder, Railway Girder, Columns & Bracings, Bolted Structures, Equipments and Pressure ducts, Box Columns, etc. which are used in Power and Energy, Steel Plants, Cement Plants, Railway Bridges, Water Treatment Pla

