Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Annual General Meeting, E-Voting and Submission of Notice. Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Atmastco Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:28/09/2024)