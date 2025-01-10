Atmastco Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.73
14.81
14.81
14.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.59
40.39
27.54
24.31
Net Worth
108.32
55.2
42.35
39.12
Minority Interest
Debt
70.91
71.25
51.56
54.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.65
2.96
2.96
2.96
Total Liabilities
181.88
129.41
96.87
96.38
Fixed Assets
26.65
29.64
28.04
30.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.31
0
0
Networking Capital
96.47
50.71
58.57
58.55
Inventories
91.19
96.17
47.41
48.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
84.23
42.89
39.35
31.22
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
30.63
18.72
7.63
2.91
Sundry Creditors
-47.32
-60.03
-18.04
-19.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-62.26
-47.04
-17.78
-4.86
Cash
58.4
48.69
10.19
7.51
Total Assets
181.88
129.43
96.88
96.38
