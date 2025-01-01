To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and other business matters This is with reference to the earlier announcement dated March 22, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, regarding intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024. In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The Company will inform the Stock Exchange revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. This is with reference to the earlier announcement dated March 22 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Regulati on 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015, regarding intimation of the meeting of the Boardof Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 302024 In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable gircumstances. The company will inform the stock Exchange rsvised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, in due course (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024) Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)