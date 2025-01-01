|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 Jan 2025
|27 Dec 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 01, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters. Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Atmastco Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and other business matters This is with reference to the earlier announcement dated March 22, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, regarding intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024. In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The Company will inform the Stock Exchange revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. This is with reference to the earlier announcement dated March 22 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Regulati on 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015, regarding intimation of the meeting of the Boardof Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 302024 In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable gircumstances. The company will inform the stock Exchange rsvised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, in due course (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024) Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)
