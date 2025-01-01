iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atmastco Ltd Board Meeting

283.55
(2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Atmastco Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 202527 Dec 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 01, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters. Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Atmastco Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202422 Mar 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and other business matters This is with reference to the earlier announcement dated March 22, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, regarding intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024. In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The Company will inform the Stock Exchange revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. This is with reference to the earlier announcement dated March 22 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Regulati on 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015, regarding intimation of the meeting of the Boardof Directors scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 302024 In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable gircumstances. The company will inform the stock Exchange rsvised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, in due course (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024) Atmastco Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)

Atmastco Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atmastco Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.