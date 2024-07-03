Atmastco Ltd Summary

Atmastco Limited was originally incorporated as Atmastco Private Limited as a Private Limited Company at Bhilai, Chhattisgarh vide Certificate of Incorporation on April 07, 1994 issued by the RoC, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company by the Shareholders on March 22, 2016 and name of the Company was changed to Atmastco Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 10, 2016 issued by the RoC, Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur. On December 02, 1994, the Company acquired the ongoing business of a said Partnership Firm, which commenced its business operations in 1988 and where one of the promoters Mr. Subramaniam Swaminathan Iyer was partner. The Company is an ISO 9001-2015, ISO 9001-2015, ISO 45001-2018 & ISO 14001-2015 certified Company engaged in the business of executing turkey/ Engineering Procurement and Construction Company (EPC) contracts in Ferrous and non-ferrous sector and provide end-to-end solutions offering multi-disciplinary services and project management solutions.The Company is engaged in design, manufacturing and supply of precision equipments and heavy fabrication structures for various industrial use. The Company is mainly into manufacturing and fabrication work of heavy structures such as Ceiling Girder, Railway Girder, Columns & Bracings, Bolted Structures, Equipments and Pressure ducts, Box Columns, etc. which are used in Power and Energy, Steel Plants, Cement Plants, Railway Bridges, Water Treatment Plants, Refinery & Fertilizer Plants, Pre Engineered Buildings, etc. Apart from these, it is also engaged into trading of steel, iron, chemical alloys, metals, grinding wheels, welding electrodes, abrasives, industrial helmets which are used extensively for industrial use. With an installed capacity of 18000 MTPA, the Company has its own manufacturing facilities well equipped with requisite plant and machineries to carry out engineering works. The handling capacity of the plant is 350 MT considering Unit I and Unit II together. It has installed CNC Plasma Plate Processing Line and Punching and Drill Machines which are duly imported from M/s. Germany and Kalentbach, Germany to ensure quality output. A new Beam Processing Line is also installed for manufacturing railway bridges and girders. The Company later on, commenced its commercial activities in Engineering & Erection Business. In 2012, it started manufacturing Heavy Structures for Super Critical Boilers for Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd. (BHEL) and L&T. The Company acquired a wholly owned Subsidiary Atmastco Defence Systems Private Limited to carry on the business of manufacture of bullet proof jackets & helmets andparamilitary forces, especially for military application and full body protector for female troops and related activities in July, 2020. In 2021, the Company ventured into business of providing EPC services in Ferrous and Non-Ferrous sector. In February 2024, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 73,05,600 Equity Shares by raising equity fund from public aggregating to Rs 56.25 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 54,80,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 42.20 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 18,25,600 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 14.05 Crore.