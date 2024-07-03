iifl-logo-icon 1
HEC Infra Projects Ltd Share Price

122.64
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:05:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open122.64
  • Day's High125.15
  • 52 Wk High168.53
  • Prev. Close125.15
  • Day's Low122.64
  • 52 Wk Low 66.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.71
  • P/E20.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.42
  • EPS6.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)124.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

HEC Infra Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

122.64

Prev. Close

125.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.71

Day's High

125.15

Day's Low

122.64

52 Week's High

168.53

52 Week's Low

66.7

Book Value

36.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

124.33

P/E

20.79

EPS

6.02

Divi. Yield

0

HEC Infra Projects Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

HEC Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

HEC Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.20%

Non-Promoter- 8.52%

Institutions: 8.52%

Non-Institutions: 18.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

HEC Infra Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

10.14

10.14

2.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.72

20.01

19.22

26.81

Net Worth

34.86

30.15

29.36

28.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

37.55

39.23

80.08

82.63

yoy growth (%)

-4.26

-51.01

-3.08

-1.62

Raw materials

-23.64

-19.22

-50.55

-51.8

As % of sales

62.96

49.01

63.12

62.69

Employee costs

-2.9

-4.02

-4.76

-3.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.16

0.74

2.52

4.84

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.25

-0.31

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.21

-0.69

-1.59

Working capital

1.63

6.9

9.11

6.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.26

-51.01

-3.08

-1.62

Op profit growth

-26.69

-46.67

-25.91

3.62

EBIT growth

-25.76

-43.1

-21.77

4.38

Net profit growth

-42.53

-72.45

-41.53

5.64

No Record Found

HEC Infra Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HEC Infra Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurang Shah

Executive Director

Rupal Shah

Executive Director

Rahul Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushi Bhatt.

Independent Director

Neetu Rishi Jalan

Independent Director

Dipika Pradeep Soni

Non Executive Director

Raina Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HEC Infra Projects Ltd

Summary

HEC Infra Projects Limited was incorporated on October 06, 2005 as HEC Infra Projects Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 01, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Promoted by Mr. Gaurang Parmanand Shah, HEC Infra is a prominent EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in Electro-Mechanical systems, Solar Projects, Lighting, and ELV Systems. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of providing services relating to Electro-Mechanical Project. The Company is providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)in connection with projects such as transmission projects, water pumping station, solar, lighting and ELV (extra low voltage) system. It offers integrated solutions and end-to-end services ranging from design, supply, installation and commissioning of overhead transmission lines, substations, underground cable lying, switch yard, water pumping stations, lighting systems, industrial and commercial electrification, solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, battery energy storage system and mini / micro grid solar projects. The Company provide wide range of services in the field of Electrical Engineering for H.T. and L.T. power installation. It has worked for many projects (upto 220KV) catering across industries such as Steel, Chemical, Cement, Refineries, Petrochemicals, Gas & Oil Sector, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Power-generation plants, Ports, C
Company FAQs

What is the HEC Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The HEC Infra Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of HEC Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HEC Infra Projects Ltd is ₹124.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HEC Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HEC Infra Projects Ltd is 20.79 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HEC Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HEC Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HEC Infra Projects Ltd is ₹66.7 and ₹168.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HEC Infra Projects Ltd?

HEC Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.98%, 3 Years at 58.55%, 1 Year at 45.02%, 6 Month at 6.07%, 3 Month at 22.23% and 1 Month at 3.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HEC Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HEC Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.20 %
Institutions - 8.52 %
Public - 18.27 %

