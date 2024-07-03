Summary

HEC Infra Projects Limited was incorporated on October 06, 2005 as HEC Infra Projects Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 01, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Promoted by Mr. Gaurang Parmanand Shah, HEC Infra is a prominent EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in Electro-Mechanical systems, Solar Projects, Lighting, and ELV Systems. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of providing services relating to Electro-Mechanical Project. The Company is providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)in connection with projects such as transmission projects, water pumping station, solar, lighting and ELV (extra low voltage) system. It offers integrated solutions and end-to-end services ranging from design, supply, installation and commissioning of overhead transmission lines, substations, underground cable lying, switch yard, water pumping stations, lighting systems, industrial and commercial electrification, solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, battery energy storage system and mini / micro grid solar projects. The Company provide wide range of services in the field of Electrical Engineering for H.T. and L.T. power installation. It has worked for many projects (upto 220KV) catering across industries such as Steel, Chemical, Cement, Refineries, Petrochemicals, Gas & Oil Sector, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Power-generation plants, Ports, C

