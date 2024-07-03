Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹122.64
Prev. Close₹125.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.71
Day's High₹125.15
Day's Low₹122.64
52 Week's High₹168.53
52 Week's Low₹66.7
Book Value₹36.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.33
P/E20.79
EPS6.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
2.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.72
20.01
19.22
26.81
Net Worth
34.86
30.15
29.36
28.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
37.55
39.23
80.08
82.63
yoy growth (%)
-4.26
-51.01
-3.08
-1.62
Raw materials
-23.64
-19.22
-50.55
-51.8
As % of sales
62.96
49.01
63.12
62.69
Employee costs
-2.9
-4.02
-4.76
-3.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.16
0.74
2.52
4.84
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.25
-0.31
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.21
-0.69
-1.59
Working capital
1.63
6.9
9.11
6.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.26
-51.01
-3.08
-1.62
Op profit growth
-26.69
-46.67
-25.91
3.62
EBIT growth
-25.76
-43.1
-21.77
4.38
Net profit growth
-42.53
-72.45
-41.53
5.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurang Shah
Executive Director
Rupal Shah
Executive Director
Rahul Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushi Bhatt.
Independent Director
Neetu Rishi Jalan
Independent Director
Dipika Pradeep Soni
Non Executive Director
Raina Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HEC Infra Projects Ltd
Summary
HEC Infra Projects Limited was incorporated on October 06, 2005 as HEC Infra Projects Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 01, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Promoted by Mr. Gaurang Parmanand Shah, HEC Infra is a prominent EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in Electro-Mechanical systems, Solar Projects, Lighting, and ELV Systems. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of providing services relating to Electro-Mechanical Project. The Company is providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)in connection with projects such as transmission projects, water pumping station, solar, lighting and ELV (extra low voltage) system. It offers integrated solutions and end-to-end services ranging from design, supply, installation and commissioning of overhead transmission lines, substations, underground cable lying, switch yard, water pumping stations, lighting systems, industrial and commercial electrification, solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, battery energy storage system and mini / micro grid solar projects. The Company provide wide range of services in the field of Electrical Engineering for H.T. and L.T. power installation. It has worked for many projects (upto 220KV) catering across industries such as Steel, Chemical, Cement, Refineries, Petrochemicals, Gas & Oil Sector, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Power-generation plants, Ports, C
Read More
The HEC Infra Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HEC Infra Projects Ltd is ₹124.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HEC Infra Projects Ltd is 20.79 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HEC Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HEC Infra Projects Ltd is ₹66.7 and ₹168.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HEC Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.98%, 3 Years at 58.55%, 1 Year at 45.02%, 6 Month at 6.07%, 3 Month at 22.23% and 1 Month at 3.80%.
