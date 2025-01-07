Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
37.55
39.23
80.08
82.63
yoy growth (%)
-4.26
-51.01
-3.08
-1.62
Raw materials
-23.64
-19.22
-50.55
-51.8
As % of sales
62.96
49.01
63.12
62.69
Employee costs
-2.9
-4.02
-4.76
-3.16
As % of sales
7.72
10.24
5.94
3.83
Other costs
-8.7
-12.84
-18.88
-19.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.18
32.74
23.58
23.86
Operating profit
2.29
3.13
5.88
7.93
OPM
6.12
7.99
7.34
9.6
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.25
-0.31
-0.31
Interest expense
-2.61
-2.99
-4.04
-3.55
Other income
0.71
0.85
1
0.77
Profit before tax
0.16
0.74
2.52
4.84
Taxes
-0.02
-0.21
-0.69
-1.59
Tax rate
-16.84
-28.16
-27.37
-32.82
Minorities and other
0.17
0
0.11
0
Adj. profit
0.3
0.53
1.95
3.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.08
Net profit
0.3
0.53
1.95
3.34
yoy growth (%)
-42.53
-72.45
-41.53
5.64
NPM
0.82
1.37
2.43
4.04
