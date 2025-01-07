iifl-logo-icon 1
HEC Infra Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

120.25
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:34:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

37.55

39.23

80.08

82.63

yoy growth (%)

-4.26

-51.01

-3.08

-1.62

Raw materials

-23.64

-19.22

-50.55

-51.8

As % of sales

62.96

49.01

63.12

62.69

Employee costs

-2.9

-4.02

-4.76

-3.16

As % of sales

7.72

10.24

5.94

3.83

Other costs

-8.7

-12.84

-18.88

-19.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.18

32.74

23.58

23.86

Operating profit

2.29

3.13

5.88

7.93

OPM

6.12

7.99

7.34

9.6

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.25

-0.31

-0.31

Interest expense

-2.61

-2.99

-4.04

-3.55

Other income

0.71

0.85

1

0.77

Profit before tax

0.16

0.74

2.52

4.84

Taxes

-0.02

-0.21

-0.69

-1.59

Tax rate

-16.84

-28.16

-27.37

-32.82

Minorities and other

0.17

0

0.11

0

Adj. profit

0.3

0.53

1.95

3.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.08

Net profit

0.3

0.53

1.95

3.34

yoy growth (%)

-42.53

-72.45

-41.53

5.64

NPM

0.82

1.37

2.43

4.04

