HEC Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
2.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.72
20.01
19.22
26.81
Net Worth
34.86
30.15
29.36
28.84
Minority Interest
Debt
30.21
31.3
35.13
31.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0.15
0.15
0.15
Total Liabilities
65.23
61.6
64.64
60.1
Fixed Assets
1.46
1.93
2.02
2.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
52.28
56.71
59.89
53.84
Inventories
10.1
15.79
15.58
14.84
Inventory Days
144.22
Sundry Debtors
15.04
31.99
29.05
30.48
Debtor Days
296.22
Other Current Assets
40.91
32.14
32.52
32.69
Sundry Creditors
-9.64
-23.14
-17.2
-24.11
Creditor Days
234.31
Other Current Liabilities
-4.13
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
Cash
11.49
2.94
2.72
4.07
Total Assets
65.23
61.58
64.63
60.1
