|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|HEC Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding e-voting and cut off date for entitlement of voting rights and intimation of agm date. HEC Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024) HEC Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) HEC Infra Projects Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
