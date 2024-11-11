To consider other business matters1. Appointment of the Internal auditor M/S Shah Shah and Co., for the financial year 2024-252. To Appoint M/s Jalan Alkesh & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.3. To Appoint M/s Jalan Alkesh & Associates as the scrutinizer for the process of E-voting as well as voting at 19th Annual General Meeting4. To consider and approve the Board s report along with the report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended March 31, 20245. To approve the draft Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting for the Annual General meeting to be held on Tuesday,30th July 2024.6. To consider the Related Party Disclosure in terms of Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ( LODR Regulations ).7. Closure of Trading Window: As per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended by the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with company s code of conduct to regulate, monitor and reporting of trading by insiders, the trading window for dealing in shares of the company by its designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed from 1st July, 2024 until 48 hours after the declaration of un-audited financial results to the Stock Exchanges for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The date of Board Meeting to consider the above Financial Result would be intimated to the Stock Exchange in due course. Designated Persons and their immediate relatives shall not deal in the Company s securities during the period of closure of trading window. 8. Increase in the limits applicable for making Investments/Extending loans and giving guarantees or providing securities in connection with loans to persons/ body corporates under Section 186 of the Companies Act,2013. 9. Approval of Loans,Investments,guarantee or security under Section 185 of the Companies Act,2013 10. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. HEC Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024