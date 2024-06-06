|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 May 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Approval of notice of Extraordi nary General meet ing of the Company to be held on TuesdaY,30 th day of July 2024 at 3.30 PM at the registered office of the company. HEC Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Other- Outcome of board meeting 29.05.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)
