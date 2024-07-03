HEC Infra Projects Ltd Summary

HEC Infra Projects Limited was incorporated on October 06, 2005 as HEC Infra Projects Private Limited. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 01, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Promoted by Mr. Gaurang Parmanand Shah, HEC Infra is a prominent EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in Electro-Mechanical systems, Solar Projects, Lighting, and ELV Systems. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of providing services relating to Electro-Mechanical Project. The Company is providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC)in connection with projects such as transmission projects, water pumping station, solar, lighting and ELV (extra low voltage) system. It offers integrated solutions and end-to-end services ranging from design, supply, installation and commissioning of overhead transmission lines, substations, underground cable lying, switch yard, water pumping stations, lighting systems, industrial and commercial electrification, solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, battery energy storage system and mini / micro grid solar projects. The Company provide wide range of services in the field of Electrical Engineering for H.T. and L.T. power installation. It has worked for many projects (upto 220KV) catering across industries such as Steel, Chemical, Cement, Refineries, Petrochemicals, Gas & Oil Sector, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Power-generation plants, Ports, Commercial Centers, Banks, Malls, Multiplexes, Call Centers, Software Park & SEZ. The Company is registered as an approved electrical & electro mechanical contractor for many prestigious clients and major consultants. The Company also established service network setup fully equipped with required manpower and equipment to clients requirement in routine troubleshooting.In March 2016, the Company made a public issue of 5,38,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 5.39 Crores. During the year 2021, the company implemented the following projects: The company received transmission work including supply, installation testing and commissioning work of switch yard, for Civic Engineering India Private Limited (MG Motor India Private Limited) & supply, laying, erection, testing and commissioning of 66KV Cable laying work of Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited. It received and executed electro-mechanical & instrumentation works along with operation and comprehensive repair & maintenance work for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, HSCC (I) Limited and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and MEGA Metro Project, Ahmedabad. The Company executed AC and EC electrification work for 100 MW till 31st March 2021. The company received and executed work for supply, installation, testing and commissioning project of lighting for Ranjit Buildcon Limited and J Kumar Infra Projects Limited etc. The company received and executed project of MEGA -BMS Work, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited - HVAC, Venus Infrastructure and Developers Pvt. Ltd.