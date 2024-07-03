iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd Share Price

11.69
(0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.52
  • Day's High11.97
  • 52 Wk High16.8
  • Prev. Close11.58
  • Day's Low11.52
  • 52 Wk Low 3.95
  • Turnover (lac)7.83
  • P/E128.67
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.48
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)262.35
  • Div. Yield0.09
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

11.52

Prev. Close

11.58

Turnover(Lac.)

7.83

Day's High

11.97

Day's Low

11.52

52 Week's High

16.8

52 Week's Low

3.95

Book Value

5.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

262.35

P/E

128.67

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0.09

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.01

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.00%

Non-Promoter- 650.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.88

44.88

89.7

19.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

112.45

111.86

59.52

58.61

Net Worth

157.33

156.74

149.22

78.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.42

44.45

58.06

41.81

yoy growth (%)

-83.29

-23.43

38.86

-35.33

Raw materials

-4.54

-41.14

-42.19

-21.77

As % of sales

61.19

92.56

72.66

52.07

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.43

-0.33

-0.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.66

0.94

0.45

0.17

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.12

-0.79

-0.83

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.55

0.07

0.2

Working capital

2.4

8.23

2.42

2.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.29

-23.43

38.86

-35.33

Op profit growth

21.04

-45.74

-5.53

-62.5

EBIT growth

-3.16

15.04

-0.71

-60.21

Net profit growth

30.85

-27.14

41.27

-83.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,603.05

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

410.2

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

57.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,188.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

87.84

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Pinki Nirmal Sagar

Independent Director

Sarjeevan Singh

Independent Director

Nileshkumar Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Harsh Jitendrakumar Shah

Independent Director

Sonal Gandhi

Independent Director

Bhoomiben Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Utkarsh Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd

Summary

Navkar Builders Ltd is a realty development company and is presently engaged in the Business of Infrastructure Activity including supplying Ready Mix Concrete and RCC Pipes. The company manufactures and supplies ready mix concrete for construction in India. They offer ready mix concrete for construction projects, such as dams, canals, housing/ commercial projects and industrial structures, as well as small and medium projects.The company was incorporated in the year 1992. The company constructs commercial and residential complexes in and around Ahmedabad. The main objectives are to erect and construct residential and commercial complexes, to act as builders, contractors, engineers and architects as well as developers of land, estates, and properties. In February 8, 2008, the company started commercial production of Ready Mix Concrete in their first project, which is situated at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. In February 23, 2009, the company started commercial production of Ready Mix Concrete, in their second and third project at Vadodara & Ahmedabad in Gujarat.Some of the companys completed projects include Konark Shops, Radhekishan Bunglows, and Rushabh Complex.. The company is expanding their operations across nation and within 2 years, they are coming with 40 plants in Ready Mix Concrete across India.The name of Company was changed from Navkar Builders Limited to Navkar Urbanstructure Limited w.e.f. 28 September, 2021.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd share price today?

The Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd is ₹262.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd is 128.67 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd is ₹3.95 and ₹16.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd?

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.87%, 3 Years at 9.01%, 1 Year at 168.06%, 6 Month at -18.05%, 3 Month at -15.78% and 1 Month at -7.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.