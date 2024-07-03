Summary

Navkar Builders Ltd is a realty development company and is presently engaged in the Business of Infrastructure Activity including supplying Ready Mix Concrete and RCC Pipes. The company manufactures and supplies ready mix concrete for construction in India. They offer ready mix concrete for construction projects, such as dams, canals, housing/ commercial projects and industrial structures, as well as small and medium projects.The company was incorporated in the year 1992. The company constructs commercial and residential complexes in and around Ahmedabad. The main objectives are to erect and construct residential and commercial complexes, to act as builders, contractors, engineers and architects as well as developers of land, estates, and properties. In February 8, 2008, the company started commercial production of Ready Mix Concrete in their first project, which is situated at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. In February 23, 2009, the company started commercial production of Ready Mix Concrete, in their second and third project at Vadodara & Ahmedabad in Gujarat.Some of the companys completed projects include Konark Shops, Radhekishan Bunglows, and Rushabh Complex.. The company is expanding their operations across nation and within 2 years, they are coming with 40 plants in Ready Mix Concrete across India.The name of Company was changed from Navkar Builders Limited to Navkar Urbanstructure Limited w.e.f. 28 September, 2021.

