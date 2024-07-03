Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹11.52
Prev. Close₹11.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.83
Day's High₹11.97
Day's Low₹11.52
52 Week's High₹16.8
52 Week's Low₹3.95
Book Value₹5.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)262.35
P/E128.67
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.88
44.88
89.7
19.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.45
111.86
59.52
58.61
Net Worth
157.33
156.74
149.22
78.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.42
44.45
58.06
41.81
yoy growth (%)
-83.29
-23.43
38.86
-35.33
Raw materials
-4.54
-41.14
-42.19
-21.77
As % of sales
61.19
92.56
72.66
52.07
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.43
-0.33
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.66
0.94
0.45
0.17
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.12
-0.79
-0.83
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.55
0.07
0.2
Working capital
2.4
8.23
2.42
2.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.29
-23.43
38.86
-35.33
Op profit growth
21.04
-45.74
-5.53
-62.5
EBIT growth
-3.16
15.04
-0.71
-60.21
Net profit growth
30.85
-27.14
41.27
-83.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,603.05
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
410.2
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
57.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,188.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
87.84
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Pinki Nirmal Sagar
Independent Director
Sarjeevan Singh
Independent Director
Nileshkumar Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Harsh Jitendrakumar Shah
Independent Director
Sonal Gandhi
Independent Director
Bhoomiben Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Utkarsh Shukla
Reports by Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd
Summary
Navkar Builders Ltd is a realty development company and is presently engaged in the Business of Infrastructure Activity including supplying Ready Mix Concrete and RCC Pipes. The company manufactures and supplies ready mix concrete for construction in India. They offer ready mix concrete for construction projects, such as dams, canals, housing/ commercial projects and industrial structures, as well as small and medium projects.The company was incorporated in the year 1992. The company constructs commercial and residential complexes in and around Ahmedabad. The main objectives are to erect and construct residential and commercial complexes, to act as builders, contractors, engineers and architects as well as developers of land, estates, and properties. In February 8, 2008, the company started commercial production of Ready Mix Concrete in their first project, which is situated at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. In February 23, 2009, the company started commercial production of Ready Mix Concrete, in their second and third project at Vadodara & Ahmedabad in Gujarat.Some of the companys completed projects include Konark Shops, Radhekishan Bunglows, and Rushabh Complex.. The company is expanding their operations across nation and within 2 years, they are coming with 40 plants in Ready Mix Concrete across India.The name of Company was changed from Navkar Builders Limited to Navkar Urbanstructure Limited w.e.f. 28 September, 2021.
The Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd is ₹262.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd is 128.67 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd is ₹3.95 and ₹16.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.87%, 3 Years at 9.01%, 1 Year at 168.06%, 6 Month at -18.05%, 3 Month at -15.78% and 1 Month at -7.29%.
